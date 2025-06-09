Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh grabbed attention with his stylish appearance during a night out in Accra

The former Ghana Under-20 striker was spotted in a luxurious high-end vehicle as he vacationed in the capital

Last season, he was involved in 19 goals in 21 matches across all competitions for Slovenian club NK Maribor

Black Stars striker Benjamin Tetteh recently caught public attention—not on the pitch this time, but behind the wheel of a luxury car.

The 27-year-old forward, currently back home after a demanding 2024/25 season, was seen riding through the streets of Accra in a classy black Rolls-Royce.

Black Stars' Benjamin Tetteh stepped out in his sleek Rolls-Royce. Photos by Etsuo Hara and Martyn Lucy.

The sighting was captured in a video originally shared by @ghananaija_updates on TikTok.

Benjamin Tetteh spotted riding in sleek Rolls-Royce

In the clip, Tetteh is seen dressed in a crisp white shirt as he smoothly navigates the city’s nightlife.

Inside the vehicle were a few glamorous ladies, adding to the allure of the moment.

While it's unclear where he was headed or what the occasion was, one thing was certain—he was enjoying his time off in grand fashion.

Social media buzzes with reactions

The video quickly made waves online, with TikTok users dropping comments that ranged from admiration to amusement. YEN.com.gh gathered a few standout reactions:

NBA ANELKA admired Benjamin:

"Soft life 💯"

Abdul Malik Jaber chimed in:

"Enjoyment be what😎😎😎"

joedinho07, on the other hand, was motivated by the video:

"I'll play football to the highest level 🙏❤️⚽️🛫✍️💰"

Choolest khid🤴🏽 made an interesting observation:

"He carry the girls all 🥲"

IM THAT MASH shared a similar sentiment:

"Herrrr 4 girls he carry o."

nkese0 summed up:

"The power of money😂"

Benjamin Tetteh's impressive performance in Slovenia

Away from the flash and fun, Tetteh had a decent run with Slovenian club NK Maribor.

According to Transfermarkt, he had a direct role in 19 goals, scoring 13 and assisting 6, in just 21 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his contributions, Maribor narrowly missed out on the league title, ending the campaign in second place behind NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

Benjamin Tetteh's future hangs in the balance

Tetteh had joined Maribor on loan from French side FC Metz, aiming to revive his form after limited opportunities in France.

The move proved timely, giving him the chance to regain confidence and consistency, as noted by KickGH.

Benjamin Tetteh involved in an aerial duel against Lorient's Tiemoue Bakayoko. Photo by Loic Venance.

His successful spell now leaves room for two possibilities: either an extended stay in Slovenia or a permanent switch if Metz decides to sell.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to resume in September, the Tema New Town-born striker will be eager to maintain his form and catch the eye of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his technical staff.

