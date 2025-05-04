England captain Harry Kane has claimed the first trophy of his career after Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The title marks a historic moment for Kane, who had endured years of near misses at both club and international levels.

Harry Kane celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match between FC Inter Milan and Bayern München on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Bayern Crowned Champions After Leverkusen Slip

Bayern secured the Bundesliga title with two games to spare despite drawing 3-3 against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Their triumph was sealed on Sunday after second-placed Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg.

With Bayern sitting on 76 points from 32 games and Leverkusen trailing by eight points with the same number of matches played, the title is now mathematically out of reach for the challengers.

The result handed Bayern yet another domestic crown, adding to their glittering collection of Bundesliga titles.

For Kane, top scorer of Bundesliga this season with 24 goals so far, this particular triumph holds special significance.

Breaking the Trophy Curse

Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 was seen as a decisive move aimed at ending his trophy drought.

For years, Kane had been one of Europe’s most prolific and admired strikers but was often referred to as the “best player without a trophy.”

At Tottenham, Kane scored an incredible 280 goals in 435 appearances, establishing himself as the club’s all-time leading scorer.

However, team success always eluded him, with Spurs finishing runners-up in major competitions like the Champions League and League Cup during his tenure.

On the international stage, Kane also faced heartbreak with England, finishing as a runner-up at Euro 2020 and falling short in other tournaments.

Kane’s Impact at Bayern

Since arriving in Germany, Kane has been nothing short of sensational.

The striker has netted 80 goals in just 89 appearances across all competitions, smashing records and playing a crucial role in Bayern’s charge to the title.

His presence has revitalized Bayern’s attack, offering leadership, lethal finishing, and a winning mentality that has rubbed off on his teammates.

Notably, Kane’s goals have come in crucial moments, helping Bayern navigate a fiercely competitive Bundesliga campaign.

His ability to consistently deliver has now been rewarded with the one thing missing from his résumé, a major trophy.

A Trophy Post on Instagram

As news of Bayern’s title win spread, Kane took to social media to mark the moment.

On his Instagram story, the England striker posted a simple yet powerful image of a trophy, signaling his delight at finally breaking the so-called “trophy curse.”

Fans flooded social media with messages of congratulations, celebrating the achievement of one of football’s most admired figures.

More trophies to come

With the Bundesliga now secured, Kane and Bayern can set their sights on even more silverware.

The German giants remain contenders in both domestic and European competitions, and Kane’s hunger for success is unlikely to be satisfied with just one title.

