Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has captured the hearts of fans across social media after proposing to his long-time partner, Tolami Benson

The unforgettable moment took place inside a lavish London hotel, where the England international surprised Tolami with an elegant setup and an 'enormous' ring

The winger is currently in fine form for Arsenal as the club continues its push to finally end their long wait for silverware

Bukayo Saka has taken a joyful step in his personal life after proposing to his long-time partner, Tolami Benson.

The Arsenal forward popped the question during a special evening in London, marking a heartwarming milestone for the couple who began their journey together in 2020.

Bukayo Saka proposes to Tolami Benson in a luxurious London hotel. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, Jean Catuffe and Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto.

Saka proposes to his girlfriend

Reports from The Sun indicate that Saka carefully planned the moment at an exclusive London hotel, setting the stage for a memorable occasion.

A source close to the pair shared how stunning the moment was, saying,

“Bukayo went all out for the proposal, and the ring he chose is absolutely enormous. He’d organised a special night at a top London hotel and proposed there. It was incredibly special, and Tolami was totally blown away.”

Tolami became known to many football fans during the 2022 World Cup in Doha, where she was spotted cheering Saka on from the stands alongside other partners of England players.

Her support continued through Euro 2024, where she wore a jacket with the No. 87, a nod to Saka’s first Arsenal squad number.

Who is Tolami Benson? Inside the life of Saka’s fiancée

Originally from Hatfield, she studied Public Relations and Media at Birmingham University before starting a career in communications.

Tolami now works as a Senior Planning Executive at Zenith, a firm that helps businesses optimise their investment strategies.

With more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, she often shares snapshots of her travels and fashion choices.

Fans across social platforms have shared in the couple’s joy.

@Geobiden192147 wrote:

“Congratulations to him.”

@Khoded_Khorede added:

“So, let’s expect him to start balling more and more again.”

@non88_gh commented:

“Congrats Saka and Tolami. My heart’s full fr — Starboy deserves all the love in the world.”

Saka’s focus shifts back to Arsenal’s title ambitions

Away from the celebrations, Saka, who is a devout Christian, remains central to Arsenal’s ambitions this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side sits six points clear at the top of the Premier League and prepares for a high-stakes derby against Chelsea this weekend.

According to StatMuse, Saka has a decent record against the Blues, scoring two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances.

Bukayo Saka has six goals and one assist across 16 games in all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Photo by David Price.

Arsenal recently overcame Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and Arteta is expected to rotate his squad slightly ahead of the London showdown, as cited by Arsenal News.

As Saka continues to shine for club and country, his engagement marks a bright new chapter off the pitch, one celebrated widely by supporters and loved ones alike.

