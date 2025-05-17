Richard Boadu’s journey from Ghana’s local leagues to Libya’s top-flight football shows that talent and hard work pay

Since signing with Al-Ahly and later Al-Tahaddy, Boadu ''Agadas'' has flourished professionally and financially

From cruising in fine cars to donning designer wear, Boadu now lives the dream, openly flaunting his impressive lifestyle

Richard Boadu's story has taken a new, inspiring turn since moving abroad, one that reflects resilience, ambition, and transformation.

Boadu, popularly known as "Agadas," a combative midfielder with a tireless work ethic and exceptional vision, was instrumental in Asante Kotoko’s triumphant 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Richard Boadu's football career

Born and bred in Ghana, Boadu’s footballing journey began in the local leagues, where he built a name for himself through sheer grit.

He rose through the ranks, eventually joining Medeama SC before making a significant switch to Asante Kotoko, one of the country’s most decorated football clubs.

At Kotoko, his leadership qualities and consistent performances earned him the captain's armband and the admiration of fans across the nation.

During the 2021/22 season, the midfielder was a central figure in Kotoko's league-winning squad as reported by ghanafa.

His strong midfield presence, timely tackles, and game-reading ability made him a formidable force and a fan favorite.

When did Richard Boadu move to Libyan football?

In August 2023, Boadu made a career-defining move, signing for Libyan giants Al-Ahly, per Transfermarkt.

While some questioned the decision due to Libya's volatile football landscape, Boadu saw an opportunity to challenge himself and take his career to new heights.

His adaptation was seamless, quickly becoming a key part of Al-Ahly’s midfield engine.

Barely two years later, in February 2025, Boadu signed for another top-tier Libyan side, Al-Tahaddy, further cementing his status as one of the league’s standout players.

The move came with improved terms and recognition of his impressive performances in the Libyan Premier League.

Boadu living the dream

Since his switch to Libyan football, Richard Boadu’s life has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Although Richard Boadu may not be enjoying the same extravagant lifestyle as some Black Stars players in Europe, like Antoine Semenyo, he is still living comfortably and thriving in Libya.

No longer limited by the financial constraints that often plague local Ghanaian players, Boadu now enjoys the luxuries that come with playing abroad.

His social media accounts are filled with snapshots of lavish outings, sleek car rides, yacht cruises, and designer outfits.

But beyond the glitz, the ex-Medeama SC player uses his platform to inspire.

His story is a message to young Ghanaian footballers that with discipline, hard work, and the right opportunities, dreams can indeed come true.

He often shares motivational posts, encouraging others not to give up on their goals.

