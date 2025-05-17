Eddie Nketiah helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup, coming on as a late substitute in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City

The 25-year-old made four FA Cup appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist

Nketiah joined Palace from Arsenal last summer and has committed to the club until 2029

English-Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah has lifted the English FA Cup with Crystal Palace after their 1-0 triumph over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who recently announced his decision to switch international allegiance to Ghana, came off the bench in the 78th minute to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta during the intense final on Saturday evening.

Eddie Nketiah Wins FA Cup with Crystal Palace After Historic Win Over Man City

Source: Getty Images

His appearance helped Palace hold on to their slim lead and secure a historic victory over the defending champions.

How Crystal Palace defeated Man City

Palace’s dream began early in the match when Eberechi Eze continued his red-hot form by scoring the decisive goal in the first half — his sixth in five matches and his fifth consecutive strike in this year’s FA Cup.

The Eagles then leaned heavily on goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who put on a masterclass, including a penalty save from Omar Marmoush and several other crucial stops.

Henderson also had a stroke of luck after avoiding a red card for handling the ball outside his area.

Despite dominating possession (79%) and registering 23 shots, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side — chasing their third straight FA Cup final appearance — failed to breach Palace’s resilient defense.

The Eagles stood firm, especially during 10 tense minutes of added time, and held on for a historic win in their 120-year existence as a professional club.

With this victory, Crystal Palace not only etched their name as the 45th team to win the FA Cup but also secured a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City finish the campaign without silverware, marking back-to-back FA Cup final defeats after last year’s loss to Manchester United.

What's next for Eddie Nketiah?

Eddie Nketiah featured in four FA Cup matches this season, contributing two goals and one assist to Crystal Palace’s title-winning campaign.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old made 34 appearances, netting five goals and registering three assists.

He joined Palace from Arsenal last summer, signing a long-term deal that runs through to 2029.

Eddie Nketiah hints at Ghana switch in old video

Born in Lewisham, London, to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has long been on the Ghana Football Association’s radar, with multiple attempts made to convince him to represent the Black Stars.

While those efforts had previously been met with hesitation, culminating in his 2023 England debut during a friendly against Australia, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Ghanaians slam Nketiah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah's apparent openness to switch allegiance from England to Ghana stirred debate online.

On X, reactions poured in from Ghanaian fans, many of whom pushed back against the idea.

One user bluntly stated, "We don't need him, please. He should wait patiently for England."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh