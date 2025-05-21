Charles Rogers collapsed during the Brooklyn Half Marathon, suffering cardiac arrest around mile eight

Rogers played as a defensive back for Iowa State and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, earning admiration for his grit and leadership

Though gone too soon, Rogers’ impact lives on through teammates, family, and fans who celebrate his strength and determination

31-year-old former college football standout Charles Rogers reportedly collapsed after going into cardiac arrest in the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday, May 18, 2025.

Despite the immediate response from emergency personnel who administered CPR and transported him to Maimonides Medical Center, Rogers was later pronounced dead.

His wife, Sydney, confirmed the heartbreaking news from their Manhattan home.

The tragedy occurred at Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue at approximately 8:11 a.m., a spot now etched in the memory of those who loved and admired him.

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the athletic community, as well as among friends, former teammates, and fans who remember him for his dedication, resilience, and vibrant spirit.

Charles Rogers a talented athlete

Charles Rogers was a gifted athlete who began his collegiate football journey with Iowa State before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where he played as a defensive back for the Golden Gophers over two seasons, per Sports Illustrated.

Known for his agility and sharp instincts on the field, Rogers brought passion and intensity to every game. For many, he wasn’t just a player, he was a presence.

But Rogers wasn’t defined solely by his athletic prowess. He was a leader off the field, a teammate who lifted others up, and a man who never hesitated to push beyond his limits.

It was this same competitive spirit that inspired him to take part in the Brooklyn Half Marathon, an event that ultimately became the final chapter in his remarkable life.

Emotional message from Roger's wife

In the wake of his passing, Rogers’ wife Sydney shared a message that echoed with love and admiration, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Charles put everything he had into everything he did. While he leaves behind a wife and family that already miss him terribly, he loved being competitive and left us being 100 percent himself.”

US Athletics community in grief

The University of Minnesota football program released a heartfelt statement:

“Our hearts are broken as former Gopher Charles Rogers tragically passed over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the Rogers family and all of his loved ones.”

Messages of grief and remembrance have poured in from former teammates, coaches, and fans.

Social media is awash with photos and memories of Rogers, helmet on, arms wide, eyes focused, and of the quieter moments, laughing with friends, mentoring young players, or simply enjoying life.

