GFA Takes Legal Action Against StarTimes Over $842,000 Debt
- The Ghana Football Association has initiated legal action to recover $842,173.36 owed by former GPL broadcasters
- For the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, matches are now being aired on local television stations
- According to GFA, negotiations with StarTimes to renew their partnership failed, prompting the association to launch judicial proceedings
The Ghana Football Association has officially launched legal proceedings to recover an outstanding debt of USD 842,173.36 owed by former broadcast partners StarTimes.
This follows the expiration of their broadcasting agreement at the end of the 2023/24 football season.
GFA announces legal action against StarTimes
In a statement published on its official website on May 22, 2025, the GFA confirmed that it has retained legal counsel and has begun formal legal processes aimed at retrieving the significant sum owed by StarTimes.
The association described the decision as necessary to protect its financial interests and ensure accountability from its commercial partners.
“The GFA has commenced formal processes to recover the outstanding debt owed by StarTimes under the terms of the previous broadcasting agreement. Our legal team is actively pursuing all available avenues to secure the full payment due.” the statement stated.
Background of the GFA-StarTimes dispute
StarTimes had served as the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and other domestic football competitions for several seasons.
However, their contract with the GFA concluded at the end of the 2023/24 season which was clinched by FC Samartex, per ghanafa.org.
According to the GFA, despite several reminders and discussions, the broadcaster failed to fulfill its financial obligations in the final phase of the agreement.
Sources within the GFA suggest the amount in question relates to unpaid fees for media rights and other contractual deliverables under the terms of the deal.
2024/25 GPL season moves to local channels
In the wake of the expired contract with StarTimes, the GFA made a significant shift in media partnerships for the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.
Matches are now being televised on local TV networks, including Metro TV, Globe TV, and Original TV.
This change reflects a new strategy by the GFA to increase local accessibility and viewership for domestic football, as well as a possible move to foster more competition in the sports broadcasting market.
“We are proud to partner with homegrown broadcasters this season. It marks a new chapter in how we bring Ghanaian football to fans across the country.” said a GFA spokesman.
GPL clubs' financial struggle
The GFA’s pursuit of the unpaid sum underscores broader concerns about financial stability and transparency in Ghanaian football, with clubs receiving no monies in the current season.
Broadcast revenues are a major source of funding for club operations, player development, and infrastructural improvements across the league.
Many of the clubs have publicly stated that prolonged delays or failure to recover such a large sum could adversely affect the league’s financial health and overall credibility in negotiating future commercial deals.
