The new Athletic Bilbao captain ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season is a Ghana international striker

Since making his senior debut in 2014/15, Williams has played 470 matches and scored 109 goals for Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams is seen as the perfect embodiment of passion, resilience, and leadership on and off the pitch

Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao has ushered in a new era of leadership with the appointment of Ghanaian international Inaki Williams as the club's new captain.

The announcement comes on the heels of veteran Óscar de Marcos’ retirement at the end of the 2024/25 season, marking the end of an era and the beginning of another for the Basque club.

Inaki Williams. Image credit: Aitor Alcalde Colomer, JB Lacroix/WireImags

Inaki Williams selected new Athletic Bilbao captain

With its staunch policy of fielding only players of Basque heritage, it stands out as a symbol of regional pride and loyalty.

Leadership at the club is not simply a title, it's a tradition rooted in identity, perseverance, and connection to the local culture.

Inaki Williams, despite his Ghanaian heritage, was born and raised in Bilbao and has grown through the ranks of the club’s academy system.

His deep roots in the city and unwavering commitment to the club make him an ideal successor to De Marcos, who served with distinction both on and off the pitch.

Inaki Williams of Athletic Club celebrates his goal against Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 03, 2024. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Inaki Williams' loyalty to Athletic Bilbao

Williams' career has been a model of loyalty and consistency. Since making his senior debut in the 2014/15 season after progressing from Athletic Bilbao B, he has never donned another club’s jersey.

In a footballing world where player movement is rampant, Inaki’s decision to remain loyal to Athletic for over a decade is commendable, and his affection for Bilbao is well-documented, per AS.

Over the course of his career so far, he has made 470 appearances in all competitions, netting 109 goals.

His contributions have extended beyond just scoring, he has been a tireless worker, often leading by example with his work rate, versatility, and commitment.

His record-breaking run of consecutive La Liga appearances, spanning more than six years, is a testament to his fitness, professionalism, and reliability.

Watch Inaki Williams' appointment as Athletic captain in the video below.

Inaki promoted rom vice-captain to main captain

Having served as vice-captain under De Marcos, the promotion to the captaincy feels like a natural progression.

The Black Stars striker has already been a vocal presence in the locker room and a bridge between the younger talents and the senior members of the squad.

His understanding of the club’s culture, combined with his international experience, positions him well to lead a team with a strong blend of youth and experience.

Inaki Williams' allegiance switch to Ghana

While Williams’ exploits at club level are well documented, he has also made significant strides on the international stage.

Eligible to play for Ghana through his parents, he officially switched allegiance in 2022 and has since become a regular for the Black Stars.

So far, he has featured 33 times for Ghana, scoring 2 goals. While his scoring record may not fully reflect his impact, his pace, directness, and off-the-ball movement have added a valuable dimension to the national side.

As Ghana looks ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, having a player with the leadership qualities and elite-level experience of Williams will be crucial.

Inaki Williams overtakes Andre Ayew

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Inaki Williams' recent milestone when he netted gainst Real Valladolid in Athletic Bilbao's 7-1 thrashing of the former in a thrilling La Liga encounter in February this year.

The goal took Willimas to 80 goals in La Liga, making him the Ghanaian players with the second highest number of goals across the top five European leagues.

The 30-year-old is, however, not part of Ghana's Unity Cup squad, per the ghanafa, as Black Stars gear up for a cruch fixture against Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh