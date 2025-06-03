Former football stars, including Emmanuel Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, and Florent Malouda were in Gabon for a high-profile gala

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan dazzled fans with a brilliant dribble that left his opponent helpless, a moment that quickly went viral

The event honored late Gabonese players like Aaron Boupendza, who tragically passed away, adding an emotional dimension

Football fans were treated to a dazzling display of skill, flair, and camaraderie as former African football stars gathered for a memorable friendly match in Gabon on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Among the many football icons present, Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan stole the spotlight with a sensational moment that has since gone viral.

Asamoah Gyan. Image credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

African football legends gather in Libreville

The friendly game was a unique occasion, featuring a team of former Gabonese football stars pitted against a side made up of other celebrated African legends.

The event was graced by some of football’s most recognizable names, including Emmanuel Adebayor, the former Manchester City and Arsenal striker known for his physical prowess and clinical finishing.

Also on the pitch was Senegalese star El Hadji Diouf, once Liverpool’s mercurial forward and African Footballer of the Year.

Former French international and Chelsea winger Florent Malouda brought his popularity and experience to the game.

Ex-Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe and former South African national team center-back Mark Fish were also in attendance

This constellation of stars was about entertaining the fans and remembering former Gabon soccer heroes.

Honoring the memory of Aaron Boupendza

A solemn yet heartfelt aspect of the gala was the tribute paid to deceased Gabonese football stars, most notably Aaron Boupendza.

The former Gabon international tragically passed away in China in April this year, reportedly after falling from his apartment.

The match served as a poignant reminder of Boupendza’s talent and the contributions he made to Gabonese football.

Team news of Gabon legends for the gala against African football stars. Image credit: FreddhyKoula

Source: Twitter

The former attacker was on the books of Zhejiang Professional Football Club before his sudden death on April 16 this year, according to Wikipedia.

Asamoah Gyan’s moment of magic

While the entire match was filled with moments of nostalgia and joy, it was Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan who truly lit up the game with a moment of sheer brilliance.

Known throughout his career for his goal-scoring exploits, Gyan reminded everyone why he is considered one of Africa’s best-ever forwards with a dazzling piece of skill.

In a sequence that has since been widely shared and admired on social media, Gyan executed a move so skillful to leave his marker flat-footed, as the crowd reacted with a loud applause.

Watch the video below.

