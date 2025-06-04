Real Madrid star David Alaba connected with his Nigerian roots in a moment that has gone viral on social media

Alaba’s surprise visit to the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos showcased his admiration and support for Afrobeat culture

David Alaba’s 2024/25 season with Real Madrid was marred by injury setbacks, featuring in just 14 matches for Los Blancos

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid star David Alaba recently made headlines in Nigeria for his unexpected visit to the iconic New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Austrian footballer took some time off from his holidays to experience a part of Nigerian culture following a difficult season with the Spanish giants.

Arda Gueler celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate David Alaba during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF on April 23, 2025. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

This visit sparked excitement among fans who flocked to the Shrine to meet the ex-Bayern Munich defender and capture the moment.

David Alaba’s Nigeria heritage

David Alaba’s father, George Alaba, is a crown prince in Ogun State, Nigeria, and moved to Austria in 1984, per Legit.ng.

This connection to Nigeria has long been a point of pride for the football star, who has often spoken about his Nigerian origin.

During his visit to the West African country, Alaba had the opportunity to connect with his father’s homeland and experience its vibrant culture firsthand.

Despite his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles, the versatile player opted for the Austrian national side, going on to make 107 appearances and scoring 15 goals for The Boys since 2009.

The 2012/13 treble winner with Bayern Munich also represented the U-17 and U-19 national teams of Austria.

Alaba at the New Afrika Shrine

In a viral post shared on the Instagram page of afrikashrine, the 10-time Bundesliga winner was seen interacting with locals who would keep this memorable moment forever.

The New Afrika Shrine is a legendary venue that honors the memory of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, whose music and activism shaped Nigerian society and the global music scene.

Femi Kuti, Fela’s eldest son, and his sister, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, currently manage the Shrine according to Wikipedia.

David Alaba's 2024/25 season played by injuries

Due to injury problems, David Alaba’s participation in the 2024/25 season was significantly reduced, with the Austrian international making only 14 appearances for Real Madrid.

David Alaba. Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The 15-time Champions League winners recorded a forgettable season under ex-manager Carlo Ancelotti, who had given a date to announce his Real Madrid future before the CBF went public with his appointment.

Meanwhile, Alaba's Real Madrid future is uncertain. He has been linked with a move away from the La Liga powerhouse, with his current deal expiring in 2026, according to Madrid Universal.

The visit to the New Afrika Shrine is anticipated to help David Alaba rejuvenate and prepare for the challenges of the 2025/26 season whether with Madrid or a different club.

Alaba's persistent injuries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on David Alaba's troubling series of injuries, including a major knee setback in 2023.

After arriving at Real Madrid in 2021 following a remarkable ten-year stint at Bayern Munich, Alaba swiftly established himself as a vital part of the team, forming a strong central defensive partnership with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh