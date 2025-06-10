Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to a historic feat in the Nations League final against Spain

Victory on Sunday means Ronaldo's side is the most successful country in the history of the competition

The complete breakdown of Portugal’s earnings after their triumph in the 2025 Nations League final has now been disclosed

Portugal’s prize money for winning the 2025 Nations League has finally emerged.

Roberto Martinez’s men twice led Spain in a thrilling final, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA Nations League Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Teams Earned

In the end, they sealed their second Nations League title via a tense penalty shootout at the Allianz Arena.

Once seen as little more than a glorified pre-season tournament, the UEFA Nations League has grown in both relevance and financial reward, fuelled by fans’ appetite for meaningful international fixtures.

Though it may not yet match the prestige of the World Cup or Euros, it provides an early glimpse into how teams could fare on football’s grandest stages.

With Portugal’s full earnings from their 2025 triumph now revealed, the tournament's financial incentives are more evident than ever.

How much Portugal earned from their Nations League victory

Portugal earned just under £7 million in total prize money after winning the tournament, while runners-up Spain took home approximately £5.6 million, according to The Playoffs.

Each of the two sides also secured nearly £2 million simply for competing in the top-tier League A category of the Nations League.

Nations League Finals (League A Only) Additional rewards for teams reaching the Final Four stage. Winners £5,051,790 + base fee (£1.9M) = £6,942,663 total Runners-up £3,788,932 + base fee (£1.9M) = £5,680,462 total Third Place £2,947,525 + base fee (£1.9M) = £4,838,912 total Fourth Place £2,103,837 + base fee (£1.9M) = £3,997,362 total

Why Portugal can't take the Nations League trophy home

Despite their victory, Ronaldo and his squad won’t get to keep the original silverware. UEFA’s rules are clear on that front.

According to Article 10 of the Nations League regulations, only a full-size replica is awarded to the champions.

The authentic version, used during the official presentation, remains under UEFA’s custody.

"The original trophy, which is used for the official presentation ceremony at the final and at other official events approved by UEFA, remains in UEFA’s keeping and ownership at all times.

"A full-size replica trophy, the UEFA Nations League winners’ trophy, is awarded to the winning association."

UEFA also limits how the replica can be used. It cannot leave the winning country without permission and must stay under the control of the national association.

"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant association’s control at all times and may not leave the association’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent."

Furthermore, the trophy cannot be used to promote any third-party products or services.

"Associations must not permit a replica trophy to be used in any context where a third party is granted visibility or in any other way which could lead to an association between any third party and the trophy and/or the competition."

Portugal's Nuno Mendes humiliates Lamine Yamal

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Lamine Yamal’s subdued outing in Spain’s Nations League final loss to Portugal.

The teenage prodigy struggled to find his rhythm and was even outshone in a notable encounter with Portugal’s Nuno Mendes.

His below-par performance has sparked debate over whether he still merits consideration for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

