Andre Ayew won a prestigious award in 2011, beating off competition from two iconic African footballers

The son of the legendary Abedi Pele played an instrumental role in helping the Ghana national team qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations

The 35-year-old playmaker finished the 2024/25 season with Le Havre as his contract expires at the end of the season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's footballing sensation Andre Dede Ayew was crowned the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2011, an honor that solidified his place among the continent's finest.

At just 21 years old, the versatile forward, playing for Olympique de Marseille at the time, captivated African football fans with his extraordinary performances at both the club and international levels.

Pictured: Yaya Toure (left), Andre Ayew (middle), Samuel Eto'o (right). Image credit: oto by Xavier Laine, Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA, y. (Photo by Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

His triumph in this prestigious award continued the legacy of his father, Abedi "Pele" Ayew, who had claimed the inaugural BBC African Footballer of the Year title in 1991.

Winning the BBC accolade was a significant achievement for Andre, becoming the fifth Ghanaian to receive the prestigious award, following in the footsteps of renowned players like Sammy Kuffour, Michael Essien, and Asamoah Gyan.

His win came at a time when he had already firmly established himself as one of Africa’s brightest talents, standing out for his relentless work ethic and commitment to the game.

Andre Ayew 2010/11 stats

The former West Ham star played a pivotal role for Marseille during the 2010/11 season, scoring 11 goals and establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s standout attackers.

Ayew had previously showcased his talent on the international stage at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup, earning praise for his performances with the Black Stars.

However, it was in 2011 that he truly rose to prominence at club level, emerging as a key player for Marseille.

The 2010-2011 season saw him enjoy his most successful campaign with Marseille, as he secured a regular starting spot for the first time in his career.

The Ghanaian's all-around performances made him indispensable to the club, and his consistency across competitions only enhanced his reputation.

Notably, Ayew delivered a memorable performance by scoring a hat-trick in the French Super Cup at the beginning of the season, helping Marseille claim the prestigious title.

Though injury kept him sidelined for Marseille’s opening game of the UEFA Champions League, he made an immediate impact upon his return.

He played a key role in helping Marseille advance to the knockout stages of the competition, missing just a minute of European action thereafter.

Ayew wins BBC African Footballer of the Year award

The former Swansea City winger obtained his biggest individual honour when he was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year on December 16, 2011.

Dede had already helped the Ghana national team secure a place in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations at the time of receiving the BBC prize, maintaining an unbeaten record during qualification.

Andre Ayew with his 2011 BBC African Footballer of the Year award on December 16, 2011. Image credit: GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Andre Ayew edged Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto'o and co.

The Ghanaian winger had faced stiff competition from elite players such as Yaya Toure, Gervinho, Samuel Eto'o, and Seydou Keita.

Despite this huge contest, Andre Ayew emerged victorious, further enhancing his reputation as one of the finest African players in Europe during that era.

However, Eto'o and Toure, both ex-players of FC Barcelona, won the African Player of the Year award four times each.

Andre Ayew followed Abedi Pele's footsteps

Dede's 2011 success was a continuation of his father, Abedi Pele's legacy. The iconic figure in African football won the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 1991.

Abedi’s influence on Andre’s career cannot be overstated, as he provided mentorship and guidance as well as setting a high standard for his son to follow.

Fourteen years following this Andre Ayew's remarkable feat, the Ghanaian maestro is set to leave Le Havre when his contract expires on June 30 of this year after scoring 4 goals and 1 assist to help them avoid relegation in Ligue 1 according to Transfermarkt.

Andre Ayew set for Le Havre exit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian international footballer, Andre Ayew would leave Ligue 1 side Le Havre at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Black Stars captain played a major role in Le Havre's Ligue 1 battle against relegation, scoring key goals and delivering top performances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh