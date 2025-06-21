Dominic Adiyiah features prominently among five most talented Ghanaian strikers who could have matched Asamoah Gyan's iconic career

The legendary Asamoah Gyan racked up 51 goals for the Black Stars to retire from international football as Ghana's all-time top scorer

With the right mentorship and some good luck, these five Ghanaian attackers could have had amazing careers both in club and national football

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Asamoah Gyan’s remarkable career and 51 goals for the Ghana national team have cemented his place as one of Black Stars' greatest strikers.

The former Sunderland striker, who retired as Ghana’s all-time top scorer also holds the record for being Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana during the Semi Final match between Cameroon and Ghana at Stade Franceville on February 02, 2017. Image credit: Visionhaus/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Gyan is widely regarded as one of Africa's most outstanding strikers in the current century thanks to his scoring prowess, especially in big matches.

However, the ex-Premier League star is not the only talented forward to have emerged from Ghana.

Over the years, there have been several strikers with the potential to match or even surpass his achievements, but due to various factors, they were unable to reach their full potential.

In this article, YEN.com.gh looks at five Ghanaian strikers whose careers could have been as successful as Gyan’s if they had received the right development and some good fortune after excelling at the national youth teams.

1. Dominic Adiyiah

Dominic Adiyiah’s rise to fame came after an outstanding performance at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

His sensational form helped Ghana clinch the U-20 World Cup, and the expectations around him skyrocketed. Shortly after, he was signed by the prestigious Italian club AC Milan, marking a significant step in his career.

Pictured: Dominic Adiyiah. Image credit: CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, despite his initial promise, Adiyiah struggled to secure a regular spot at Milan and eventually went on loan to various clubs without ever truly breaking through at the top level.

Injuries and a lack of consistent form plagued his career, preventing him from living up to his early promise.

If Adiyiah had found the right club or coach to nurture his talents during the peak of his career, his natural goal-scoring ability could have propelled him to stardom.

His technique, pace, and composure in front of goal were all there, but a more stable career trajectory could have made him a prolific scorer for both club and country, potentially rivaling Gyan’s legendary status.

2. Ransford Osei

Ransford Osei was another striker who dazzled at the youth level, particularly during the 2009 U-20 World Cup. He was one of the standout performers, helping Ghana to victory with his clever runs and eye for goal.

His performances in Egypt earned him a move to Spanish La Liga side, Real Betis, but Osei's career failed to take off.

It is obvious that had Osei enjoyed a more stable career path and been able to develop his talents in Europe’s top leagues, there’s no doubt that he had the potential to be one of the finest strikers Africa has ever produced.

His skill set, which included intelligent movement, composure, and the ability to finish with both feet, would have served him well at the highest levels of club football.

3. Ishmael Addo

Three-time top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, Ishmael Addo was an extremely talented striker who dominated Ghana’s local football scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His clinical finishing, combined with his excellent positioning, made him one of the most feared strikers in the domestic league.

Addo’s potential was undeniable, and he was part of the Ghana U-17 team that finished as runners-up in the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup, a tournament in which he was one of the standout performers.

Although the ex-Hearts of Oak goal machine's talent was clear, his career didn’t develop as expected on the international stage.

He moved abroad, but stints with clubs in Israel and Africa never saw him reach the heights expected of a player with his potential.

In particular, he struggled to adapt to the demanding nature of top-flight football, and his lack of opportunities to showcase his skills at the highest level ultimately hampered his career.

Had Addo worked harder, his goal-scoring instinct and technical ability could have made him a household name, much like Asamoah Gyan.

4. Sadick Adams

Sadick Adams was another promising young striker who garnered attention during his time with the Ghana U-17 team.

His talent was so clear that he was quickly snapped up by Atlético Madrid, one of Spain's top clubs, when he was just 17 years old.

This was seen as a massive step in his career, with many predicting that Adams could go on to achieve greatness.

However, similar to Adiyiah’s situation, Adams struggled to find consistent form and his career failed to take off at Atletico Madrid, where he was faced a considerable FIFA ban for signing a contract with two different clubs, as featured by GhanaSoccernet.

The ex-Ashantigold Ajax academy product had all the tools to be an exceptional forward: pace, strength, and a natural eye for goal.

If Adams had avoided the double registration incident, he could have been a leading figure at Atletico and a prolific goal scorer on the international stage for the Black Stars.

5. Jordan Ayew

When Asamoah Gyan was entering the twilight of his international career, Jordan Ayew was tipped to be the next Black Stars striking sensation.

There is no doubt the son of the iconic Abedi Ayew is one of the most successful Ghanaian players in the last 20 years. However, his 31 goals in 113 caps for the Black Stars, per Wikipedia, fall short of Gyan's mark.

Jordan Ayew has not reached the kind of goal-scoring consistency that Asamoah Gyan managed between 2003 and 2019.

Though Ayew has had a respectable career, playing for top clubs such as Marseille, Swansea City, and currently Aston Villa in the English Premier League, his lack of goals has seen his position changed, playing as mainly a winger at least in the last three seasons.

It is fair to say Jordan Ayew could have been a player to match Gyan's goalscoring records or even surpassed them if he had a more focused development path and worked harder.

The five strikers mentioned above each had the talent and potential to rival or even exceed Asamoah Gyan’s achievements with the Ghana national team.

However, their careers were hindered by a mixture of factors, including poor career decisions, injuries, lack of development and effort, or simply bad luck.

Asamoah Gyan's car collections

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Asamoah Gyan's expensive car garage, including his lavish $250,000 Mercedes-Benz bus.

The ex-Ligue 1 striker still remains one of the richest former Ghana international footballers, having played for notable clubs like Rennes, Sudnerland, and Al Ain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh