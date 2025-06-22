Black Sherif faced backlash in Takoradi for showing up nearly 10 hours late to a scheduled concert

The delay angered fans, some of whom threw water sachets at the artiste during his 30-minute set

His management, Team Blacko, is yet to issue a statement addressing the incident

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has reportedly faced a hostile reception from fans in Takoradi after he showed up late for a concert.

According to reports, the concert was billed to start at 7 PM on Saturday, 21 June 2025.

However, Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, appeared on stage around 5 AM the next morning, nearly 10 hours late.

This infuriated the fans who had come from near and far to witness their favourite Ghanaian artiste perform for the first time.

An eyewitness reported that frustrated fans pelted Black Sherif with water sachets during his brief 30-minute performance.

According to @iamMrMarfo1, a fan who witnessed the incident, the delay was "disrespectful" to the audience, who had waited for hours for the concert to begin.

A video of the concert captured some of the fans throwing the water sachets on the stage as Blacko mounted it to perform.

At present, Black Sherif's management team has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting a response to explain the circumstances surrounding the delayed concert.

Black Sherif's Iron Boy album makes waves

Black Sherif recently released his sophomore album, dubbed "Iron Boy", which is currently topping charts across the world.

His fans across the globe, including in Ghana, have mastered every song on the album and would go to any length to watch him perform live on stage.

However, the incident at Takoradi may have implications for Black Sherif's reputation and relationship with his fans in the Western Region of Ghana.

Artistes are often expected to be mindful of their schedules and commitments to their audience, and failure to meet these expectations can lead to backlash — as reportedly seen with Blacko in Takoradi.

Blacko's Takoradi water pelting incident sparks reaction

The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section of the video to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below

@1donyara said:

"He deserves it. It about time our artist show some respect to the audience. How can you let them wait for 10 hours."

@KPempireworld also said:

"Most organizers in West Side keeps fans waiting for long hours 3:30am 4am 5am be4 artist will show up to perform for 30 min or 45 min. Ask Sarkodie Shatta Wale Stonebwoy dem water all 4 Takoradi way back."

@GiantCOCK_commented:

"I’d rather they didn’t sing along and killed the energy. But this??? Would they try this foolery with some other artistes? No security intervention whatsoever? Just a while ago, a fan mistakenly punched him on stage. How long must this go on for? Organisers must do better tbh!."

Fan punches Black Sherif, bursts his mouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif was at the Diaspora Dome, University of Ghana, on Friday, June 14, 2025, to perform at an event.

However, the Ghanaian music sensation's lip got burst by an overexcited fan while he was performing on stage.

Social media users who watched the video and saw everything unfold shared their thoughts on the incident in the comment section.

