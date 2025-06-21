A first-year student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has died, leaving her friends and loved ones heartbroken

Students of the university, in honour of the memory of Cindy Ampofowaa Norrway, held a candlelight vigil

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video consoled the grieving family during this difficult time

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been thrown into a state of sorrow following the demise of one of its students.

Cindy Ampofowaa Norrway, a first-year student, is reported to have died on June 16, 2025, after a short illness.

UCC students holds vigil for late UCC student who died after a short illness. Photo credit: @ATL_1962/X

Source: Twitter

Although details about the exact cause of death remain unknown, the videos shared by friends in honour of the late Krobo Girls SHS alumna proved that Cindy was a very lively person.

In honouring her memory, the Atlantic Hall at the University of Cape Coast, where she was an affiliate, held a candlelight vigil in honour of the late colleague.

The demise of Cindy comes just a few months after a final-year student, Candy Osei Abora, died in a gas explosion.

The 26-year-old met her untimely demise on May 19 in her hostel after a gas leak ignited while she was cooking.

Students hold vigil in honour of late colleague who died shortly after news illness. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC/X

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the university recorded an accident on its campus after a tipper truck rammed into three vehicles and a pedestrian who was waiting to cross the road.

The impact of the crash left one person dead, with five others receiving treatment.

At the time of the report, the post announcing the passing of Cindy Ampofowaa Norrway had racked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens mourn passing of Cindy Ampofowaa Norrway

Students who took to the comment section of the post eulogised the late student, with many sharing the fond memories they have of her.

Akwasi Boateng opined:

"You people should stop doing candle nights… For all we know, most of us are not really emotionally attached but we fake to care… Candle nights are not for fun… You're just calling death.I wish I will be heard in a good heart."

Cmyoung Majid indicated:

"This year, 5 people died at UCC. What’s going on?"

Ricch Kherl-vhin replied:

"Herrr, upon all this suffering, quizzes, and 6:30 class till death took her. We live for nothing. Let’s make peace with everyone. RIP, till we meet again, Mariner."

love_doctor419 added:

"I don't know you but your death saddens me. Rest well, dear."

Frimpomaa commented:

"She was part of every noise in class back in SHS. Herhhh!!! Rest easy! I’m still in shock."

KNUST student found dead on campus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was also found dead on campus.

A statement by the UCC on February 27, 2025, said the Biological Science student was found lifeless at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre.

The university expressed its deepest condolences to the grieving family of Joana D. Yabani.

Source: YEN.com.gh