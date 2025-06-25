Stonebwoy has opened up about where things currently stand between him and former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan

The Jejereje hitmaker and Gyan were once known for their tight bond, even collaborating on the track Dirty Enemies in 2018

Their apparent falling-out has left many surprised, given the strong friendship they once shared

Award-winning reggae/dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has opened up about his current relationship with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Jejereje hitmaker revealed that things between him and the retired football icon are no longer as they used to be.

Stonebwoy has accused Asamoah Gyan of going cold on him on social media. Photos by Carl De Souza/Getty Image and stonebwoy/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan reportedly blocks Stonebwoy

Speaking candidly, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, shared that despite once being close, he recently discovered Gyan had blocked him on social media.

"I have big brothers I respect a lot. I have Emmanuel Adebayor as one of those [I respect], and of course, Asamoah Gyan. He has been a big brother from time. I hardly hear from him lately, but the last time I checked, I was blocked," he revealed.

Even with the silent treatment, the BHIM Nation boss insisted he still holds the ex-footballer in high regard and considers him a long-time ally.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Stonebwoy's claims about Asamoah Gyan

Stonebwoy’s revelation sparked plenty of reactions online.

While some sympathised with him, others sided with Gyan or simply found humour in the situation. Here are a few reactions compiled from X (formerly Twitter):

@Dawson_Blaud slammed the former Black Stars captain:

“Asamoah Gyan is an emotional guy; that’s why he talks plenty when he’s pissed.”

@Natold_69 aimed a dig at Stonebwoy:

“Asamoah Gyan doesn't need fake niggas around him.”

@quabena_john sided with Gyan's silent treatment of the BHIM Nation boss:

“He should block him again.”

@MI_Ideaz reasoned:

“Stonebwoy has also blocked someone, which is normal. 🫵🏿”

@kwadwovirtue summed up with a Twi slang:

“Nsem wo amanfuor tirim 😂😂😂”

Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy: A friendship that once blossomed

The apparent fallout comes as a surprise to many, considering how close the two once were.

In 2023, Stonebwoy publicly thanked Gyan for coming to his aid during a tough period.

Stonebwoy poses for a photo ahead of a music shoot. Photo credit: stonebwoy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

After losing his mother, Stonebwoy had to undergo surgery on his leg in Germany back in 2016. He later revealed that it was the former Al Ain and Sunderland striker who covered the full cost of the procedure, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

“Time flies, but I can never forget,” he shared in a heartfelt post at the time.

Gyan, in response, simply said he was happy to have helped the artist when he needed support the most.

Their bond didn’t end with that gesture. In 2018, just two years after the surgery, Stonebwoy and Gyan worked together on a track titled Dirty Enemies, which quickly became a fan favourite, per Afrofire.

As of now, Asamoah Gyan has not responded publicly to Stonebwoy’s comments or explained why he chose to cut ties online.

Fans, however, remain curious and hopeful that whatever happened between the two can one day be resolved.

Ex-footballer details how he helped Stonebwoy

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe opened up about his once-strong bond with dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Tagoe revealed that he backed Stonebwoy's music journey by offering access to his mansion and vehicles.

However, the 38-year-old admitted that their friendship has cooled in recent times.

