Ghanaians React As Stonebwoy Shares That Asamoah Gyan Has Blocked Him: "Ayisha Modi Was Right"
- In a YouTube Live session with fans, Stonebwoy shared that Asamoah Gyan had blocked him
- The dancehall musician appeared to be sad as he shared further details about his strained relationship with the retired footballer
- Stonebwoy's revelation about his fallout triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who highlighted Ayisha Modi's recent allegations against the musician
Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's friendship with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan appears to have hit a big bump.
In an interaction with his fans on YouTube Live to promote his upcoming Torcher EP on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the BHIM Nation leader spoke about his relationship with some of the big A-list stars from the African continent.
Stonebwoy noted that he had profound respect for retired Togolese footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor and Asamoah Gyan, whom he considered his big brothers. However, he had not heard from the Black Stars and Sunderland striker for a while.
The dancehall musician shared that Asamoah Gyan had blocked him on social media and that he was unable to communicate with him.
He said:
"I have a lot of big brothers I respect a lot because respect is the thing, but those that I have been close with and I am still close with are Adebayor, who is one of those, and definitely Asamoah Gyan. He has been a big brother from time. I have hardly heard from him lately. I think that the last time I checked, I was blocked. I don't know."
Stonebwoy's remarks about his strained relationship with Asamoah Gyan triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who recounted the musician's former associate Ayisha Modi's recent allegations.
Ayisha speaks on Stonebwoy and Gyan's fallout
In April 2025, Ayisha Modi began feuding with her former associate Stonebwoy, whom she accused of orchestrating some verbal attacks on her on social media.
In a rant on TikTok, she alleged that the dancehall musician was ungrateful to Asamoah Gyan after the retired legendary footballer paid for the cost of his leg surgery many years ago.
Ayisha Modi claimed that the Black Stars legend used to call her and bitterly complain about Stonebwoy's lack of appreciation for the good deed he did for him.
Ayisha Modi claimed that Stonebwoy only publicly showed appreciation to Asamoah Gyan after she instructed him to do so.
She said the dancehall musician gave a poor appreciation speech to Gyan during a radio interview after the retired footballer ignored his calls many times.
The video of Stonebwoy sharing that Asamoah Gyan has blocked him is below:
Stonebwoy's fallout with Asamoah Gyan stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Governor commented:
"Ayisha Modi was right. You are such an ungrateful being."
naa_cash_1988 said:
"They will all block you if you refuse to acknowledge them. 😂."
herty_givens commented:
"Nanka, what should he do?"
Stonebwoy performs for Adebayor at his residence
In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy performed for Adebayor when he visited him at his residence in Togo.
The dancehall musician gave his rendition of Nigerian music star Shallipopi's global hit single, Laho.
Stonebwoy's performance at Adebayor's residence triggered massive reactions from fans, who were excited.
