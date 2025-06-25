French powerhouse Olympique Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 despite finishing sixth in Ligue 1

French giants Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated to Ligue 2 despite securing a sixth-place finish in the 2024/25 campaign.

The club's demotion was first announced by the DNCG, the body responsible for monitoring the financial health of French professional football teams, back in November.

On Tuesday, Lyon officials, including majority owner John Textor, met with the DNCG but failed to convince them that the club's financial issues had been sufficiently resolved to overturn the decision.

In October, Textor’s Eagle Football Group, which holds a 77% stake in Lyon, revealed debts amounting to £422 million.

Why are Olympique Lyon getting relegated?

Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial difficulties, but the club has stated that it will appeal the decision.

In a statement, Lyon said the DNGC's decision was "incomprehensible" and confirmed they would appeal.

Lyon's relegation could prove significant to Crystal Palace's hopes of playing in the Europa League next season.

Their participation is currently in doubt because of Uefa rules, which prevent multiple teams under one multi-club ownership structure competing in the same European competition.

Lyon left baffled by decision

"With secured funds and recent sporting success that earned us European qualification two years running, we genuinely cannot comprehend how an administrative ruling could relegate such a historic French club," Lyon said in a statement.

The club confirmed plans to appeal the decision, insisting they can provide the financial resources necessary to secure their Ligue 1 status.

In efforts to stabilise their finances, Lyon generated around £45m through the sales of Maxence Caqueret to Como in January and Rayan Cherki to Manchester City in June. High-profile players like Alexandre Lacazette and Anthony Lopes have also been released to cut costs.

Lyon's appeal process is underway. If the relegation stands, Reims — who lost their play-off to Metz — will take their place in Ligue 1.

