From the moment he led Ghana’s U-17 team to the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ayiah was destined for greatness

The former Ghana U-17 skipper was even rated higher than West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus at the time

Once touted as the 'Next Asamoah Gyan', Eric Ayiah now plays in the third division of the Portuguese football system

Eric Ayiah, once hailed as the 'next Asamoah Gyan' had a promising career path ahead of him after his stellar performance in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He led the Black Starlets to the quarter-finals of the tournament as the captain of the Ghana U-17 team managed by Paa Kwesi Fabin.

A look the career path of Eric Ayiah, who was once rated above Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Eric_Ayiah, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

However, despite his early success, Ayiah’s career has taken unexpected turns, leading him from top European clubs to third-tier football in Portugal.

Here is YEN.com.gh's deep dive into the journey of the young talent who was previously rated above West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

Eric Ayiah shone at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Eric Ayiah’s footballing journey began on a high note as he was the focal point of his team’s attacking force.

Ghana impressed at the tournament, reaching the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Mali with a 2-1 defeat. Despite the loss, Ayiah's performances stood out, and he finished as Ghana’s top scorer with three goals according to Wikipedia.

The 17-year-old's exploits during the tournament caught the attention of scouts and football fans, being touted as a potential successor to Ghana’s iconic forward, Asamoah Gyan.

Alongside his teammates, including Mohammed Kudus, who would later make a name for himself at Nordsjaelland, Ajax, and West Ham United, Ayiah was viewed as one of the brightest talents emerging from Ghana's famed youth football system.

AS Monaco signed Eric Ayiah on a five-year deal

Following Ayiah’s impressive performances at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the budding striking talent earned a high-profile move to French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in 2018 according to GOAL.

The deal was a significant step in Ayiah's career, and he signed a five-year contract with the club, which was expected to provide him with the platform to shine at the highest level of European football.

Monaco, known for its nurturing of young talent such as Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, seemed like the perfect environment for Ayiah to flourish.

However, things did not go according to plan for the ex-Black Starlet, failing to make a single appearance for the senior team in Ligue 1 during his time at Monaco.

The highly anticipated breakthrough at one of Europe’s top leagues never materialized, and Ayiah’s career trajectory began to shift.

Eric Ayiah took his career to Portugal

After leaving the Ligue 1 side, he signed a three-year contract with Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente in September 2022.

However, Ayiah’s time at Gil Vicente was short-lived. After a series of struggles to make a significant impact, the 22-year-old’s contract was terminated in October 2023.

With a wealth of potential still untapped, the Ghanaian player joined Liga 3 side Trofense in a bid to regain form and match fitness.

Playing in Portugal’s third tier was a significant change in the level of competition, far from the heights of Ligue 1 or the Primeira Liga, but it was a necessary step for Ayiah as he sought to revitalize his career.

Ayiah's new challenge at Felgueiras

Despite the challenges that Ayiah has faced, he has remained determined to continue playing football.

After leaving Trofense, he signed a two-year deal with Felgueiras in 2025, another third-tier Portuguese side.

Eric Ayiah signed for Felgueiras in 2025. Image credit: ligaportugal

Although playing in the third division is far from the glittering prospects of his earlier years, Ayiah appears to be enjoying his football once more.

He regularly shares moments from his games and training sessions on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his life on the pitch.

It’s clear that, despite the setbacks, Ayiah remains passionate about the game and is determined to continue his footballing career.

Ayiah’s presence on social media also reveals a deeper side of him, one that is anchored in his love for his family.

He takes great delight in sharing his son, his most cherished role in life, with his online followers.

These moments of shared happiness and joy are more than just pictures; they serve as a window into his heart, showing the world what matters most to him albeit he could not meet the lofty expectations of Ghanaian football fans.

