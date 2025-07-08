Raphael Dwamena gave his all to Ghanaian football, and we remember him with heavy hearts

The talented footballer collapsed and died during a match involving KF Egnatia and Partizani in Albania

Raphael Dwamena racked up a brace on his international debut to help Ghana defeat Ethiopia 5-0 in Kumasi

Former Ghanaian international Raphael Dwamena collapsed during a league game in Albania and tragically passed away on November 11, 2023.

Matt Hedges of the United States challenges Raphael Dwamena #11 of Ghana during the United States Vs Ghana friendly match on July 1, 2017 in East Hartford,Connecticut. Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The sad passing of Raphael Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena was only 28 when his life was abruptly cut short during a match between KF Egnatia and Partizani on November 11, 2023.

In the first half of the Albanian Superiore League fixture, Dwamena collapsed suddenly, prompting immediate concern and response from players, medical staff, and spectators.

According to the BBC, the Ghanaian received swift medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Albanian Football Federation later confirmed the tragic news, expressing sorrow and offering condolences to his family and the wider footballing community.

A look at Raphael Dwamena's football career

Born in Ghana, Dwamena rose through the ranks with impressive performances that earned him nine appearances for the Ghana national team between 2017 and 2018.

Notably, he scored twice on his international debut, showing promise as a dynamic forward capable of making an impact at the highest level.

Dwamena’s club career took him across Europe, with memorable stints at Swiss club FC Zurich, Spanish side Levante, and Austrian outfit BW Linz.

Raphael Dwamena's heart problem

The late Black Stars striker was briefly linked with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League in 2017, but the transfer was halted after a medical revealed a serious heart condition.

Despite this life-altering diagnosis, Dwamena chose to keep playing, eventually undergoing surgery to receive an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

His resilience shone through as he continued his career with determination, even after collapsing in a previous match in 2021.

How many goals did Raphael Dwamena score?

According to Wikipedia, Raphael Dwamena scored 89 club career goals in 185 appearances in a career that spanned 11 years.

He made a remarkable impact during his brief stint with SC Austria Lustenau, scoring an impressive 18 goals in just 20 matches.

His prolific form in the Austrian second tier during the 2016–17 season quickly caught the attention of bigger clubs, earning him a transfer to Swiss side FC Zürich.

At Zürich, Dwamena continued to display his goal-scoring prowess, netting 21 times in 51 appearances during the 2017–18 season. His combination of speed, strength, and sharp finishing made him a key figure in the squad and a fan favorite.

Dwamena's performances helped Zürich win the 2016/17 Swiss League and the 2017/18 Swiss Cup as he established him as one of the most promising forwards in Swiss football at the time.

Raphael Dwamena's final club, KF Egnatia, benefited from his scoring prowess, with the Nkawkaw-born footballer netting 20 goals in 28 appearances before his untimely death on November 11, 2023.

Tributes for Raphael Dwamena

The Ghana Football Association led touching tributes for the talented footballer, with GFA President Kurt Okraku praising Dwamena’s commitment and character.

“He was a fine gentleman on and off the pitch. He served his nation with pride and always gave his best,” Okraku stated.

One fan reacted with a poignant message of sympathy while offering some advice.

''Though we are from poor home,please advise our players in case they are diagnosed with any condition that could lead them to lose their lives,they should just stop playing.''

Kwame Amankwa wrote on Facebook:

''Raphael, your light shone far too briefly, but it burned with heart. You gave Ghana moments we’ll never forget that brace on your debut, the passion in every run, the pride in your eyes when you wore the Black Stars jersey. You fought through adversity with courage most can’t imagine.

Raphael Dwamena of Real Zaragoza laments a failed occasion during the Liga Smart Bank match between Real Zaragoza and CD Tenerife on August 17, 2019. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Your strength inspired us all. Even in death, you’ve united us with love and grief. You were more than a footballer; you were a son of the land, and we will never forget you. Rest well, soldier — Ghana’s flag waves heavier without you.''

Another Ghanaian commented:

''I still remember watching you with my brothers, screaming when you scored for the national team. You carried not just the ball, but hope, especially for those of us who dreamed beyond limitations.

You had heart problems, yet you never let fear stop you. That kind of bravery is rare. You fought with dignity and left us with pride. You were our warrior, and now you rest with the stars above. May your soul find peace, and may your story be told to every young Ghanaian who dares to dream. Da yie, Raphael. You will always be in our hearts.''

Deaths of famous Ghanaian football figures in 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a list of well-known Ghanaian football personalities who have died in the year 2025 so far, including ex-Ghana Black Stars hitman Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum.

During its recent Congress, FIFA observed a minute silence to honour Mfum, who won two African Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1963 and 1965.

