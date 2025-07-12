Van Gaal was silently battling a life-threatening illness while commanding the Dutch national team on the world stage

The Champions League-winning manager was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2020

Van Gaal wore a calm face on the touchline and every match could have been his last but he never let it show

Legendary football coach Louis van Gaal has announced that he is officially free of prostate cancer, bringing an end to a long and private health struggle that began in 2020.

At 73, the former Manchester United boss expressed gratitude and optimism as he shared the pleasant news on Saturday, July 12.

Van Gaal's struggle with cancer

Van Gaal was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in late 2020. For nearly two years, he chose to keep the diagnosis private, continuing his professional duties as the head coach of the Netherlands national team.

According to Mail Sport, it wasn’t until April 2022 that he revealed his condition publicly, surprising many fans and colleagues.

Throughout his treatment, Van Gaal remained committed to his role, even leading the Dutch team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His resilience during this time was remarkable, as he quietly endured 25 rounds of radiation therapy, underwent several surgeries, received hormone treatments, and dealt with the daily difficulties of catheters and urine bags, all while managing a top-tier international squad.

Following the 2022 World Cup, Van Gaal stepped down from his position with the Netherlands national team, choosing to prioritize his recovery.

In a candid interview in 2023, he shared the physical toll the cancer and its treatment had taken on him, including complications with basic bodily functions.

Yet, despite these setbacks, his spirits remained high, and he celebrated small victories, such as regaining the ability to urinate naturally.

However, he did not shy away from acknowledging the long-term effects of his illness.

Van Gaal had revealed he could not have sex anymore in 2023, reflecting the permanent changes his body had undergone.

Van Gaal confirms he is free from prostate cancer

Now, according to Metro Sport, Van Gaal has shared that he is cancer-free. He still attends regular check-ups every few months, but his latest scans have shown no signs of the disease.

Though he no longer coaches professionally, Van Gaal remains a respected figure in the football world. His resilience through illness has only added to his legacy as one of the sport's most admired tacticians and leaders.

Van Gaal's storied career in football

Louis van Gaal managed Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and AZ Alkmaar before taking the reins at Manchester United from 2014 to 2016.

During his time at Old Trafford, Van Gaal, who won the Champions League in 1995 with Ajax, led United to an FA Cup title, though he was controversially dismissed just days after that triumph.

After stepping away from the game for five years to focus on family, he made a surprising return to the Dutch national team in 2021, guiding them to a strong showing at the World Cup before retiring once again.

With 566 wins in 930 matches, a win percentage of over 60%, Van Gaal’s tactical mind has left a lasting mark on modern football.

