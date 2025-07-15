Actress Beverly Afaglo has shared an update on her family home that was ravaged by fire in 2021

In a video, she shared how the family home was rebuilt for commercial purposes and how it now serves as a home for long and short stays

Many people hailed her in the comment section and applauded her for picking herself up after that setback

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has flaunted the transformation of her family home, which was engulfed in fire some four years ago.

Beverly Afaglo flaunts family home

On her Instagram page, Beverly Afaglor shared a video from the day her family home was engulfed in fire.

In the video, she showed the aftermath of the fire and how it had damaged the belongings of her family members who resided there.

Narrating the incident in the background of the video, Beverly mentioned that she had been wanting to share the story behind the house for about a year now.

After that incident, the star actress noted that it was about time she gave her followers an update. The video transitioned into a beautiful apartment complex with three floors.

"This is indeed the doing of the Lord. Welcome to Judah Chaim Apartments," Beverly said in the video.

Sharing details about the property, she said it is a three-bedroom, fully furnished apartment that can accommodate short and long stays.

The video showed the beautiful room, the well-equipped gym, and other amenities that guests could enjoy when they book their stay at the apartment.

Reactions to Beverly Afaglo's luxury apartment

Actresses Gloria Sarfo, Nikki Samonas, Lydia Forson, movie industry players and several others took to the comment section took to the comemnt section to applaud Beverly Afaglo.

Many people pledged their support for her, while others talked about the transformation of the property.

The reactions to Beverly's family home being transformed into an apartment complex are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"I MEAN IT IS NOW THE TALLEST BUILDING IN THE AREA, STOP PLAYIIIIIIIIIIING💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 God is INDEED a good God, and what He cannot do, definitely does not exist 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 “w)fa nea asEi no, na w’ayE no YIE”🌹🔥🌹Congratulations to you and yours Ama🎉🎉🎉 God loves you🌹🤍🌹WE COVER IT WITH THE BLOOD OF JESUS🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾."

nikkisamonas said:

"This is testament that when a door closes, it’s a means for growth, progress success and unfathomable miracles."

ameyaw112 said:

"Beautiful, great comeback story ❤️."

lydiaforson said:

"Congratulations 🎉 God is good."

victorialebenee said:

"Wow This is the Doing of the lord🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ewuraabenamusiq said:

"Congratulations. The doing of the Lord indeed. Only he gathers the broken pieces together and none ever gets missing, then turn it into beautiful masterpiece."

Beverly Afaglo highlights 2025 TGMA flaws

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Beverly Afaglo voiced her concerns over two major issues she observed at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In an Instagram post, she criticised the media’s obsession with the red carpet, lamenting how well-dressed celebrities were often ignored in favour of those with outrageous looks.

Beverly also called on TGMA organisers to better celebrate industry legends, suggesting that more veteran musicians be included in the ceremony, just as other award schemes do around the world.

