Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus continues to make waves in England, and his latest outing was no exception

The 24-year-old did not find the back of the net but excelled in Tottenham's draw with Luton Town

Fans who caught a glimpse of Kudus' performance took to social media to heap praise on him

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mohammed Kudus once again left fans in awe during his second pre-season appearance for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, July 26.

After a bright debut where he grabbed an assist, Kudus was rewarded with his first start by head coach Thomas Frank.

Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus tries to control possession in front of a Luton Town player. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Tasked with operating on the left side of attack, the 24-year-old wasted no time making his presence felt.

From the get-go, he was a handful for Luton Town’s backline. His pace, power, and balance proved difficult to contain.

Kudus carved out a golden opportunity in the first half, only to be denied by a heroic goal-line clearance from a Luton defender.

Though he didn’t get on the scoresheet nor provide an assist this time, Kudus poured energy into every run and duel.

His determination to press, create, and battle for every inch of space did not go unnoticed.

He played 77 minutes before making way for Rio Kyeremanten, a promising English midfielder with Ghanaian roots.

Watch Kudus' performance vs Luton:

Fans impressed by Kudus' performance

The match may have ended without goals, but Kudus certainly gave Spurs fans something to talk about.

Social media buzzed with excitement, with many supporters heaping praise on the Black Stars talisman.

@Spursikssssson couldn’t hold back:

"Kudus is unstoppable genuinely this season, for him he will show world-class level. He’s like Leao absolutely impossible to stop him 1v1. Walks past every time. I know it’s 'league one' sides, but he will do this in prem as well."

@georgeachillea was wowed by Kudus’ physicality:

"Kudus' strength for someone who doesn't look particularly big is mad... going to be some player for us."

@Spurs_Zone boldly claimed:

"It’s just pre-season. Kudus is the best player on the planet."

@JacoCats highlighted his quality:

"Kudus is absolutely brilliant by the way. The difference between him and our other wingers is absurd."

@tansleona captured the mood of the fanbase:

"Kudus, man 👏🏽 we need more players of his quality so refreshing to see an actual winger, he’s even better than I thought."

Even in a game that ended without goals, Kudus showed why many believe he is destined for greatness.

It’s only pre-season, but with performances like this, the excitement around him is growing, and rightly so.

The Premier League stage may soon witness a full-blown Kudus masterclass.

Five key steps Kudus must take at Spurs

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh outlined five key steps Mohammed Kudus must take to regain top form and shine in the 2025/26 season.

Among the crucial areas for improvement, sharpening his decision-making stands out as the most important.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh