Ghana has produced a remarkable lineage of footballers who have dazzled both at home and abroad

Karim Abdul Razak secured continental triumphs, Asamoah Gyan dominated in the UAE, and Abedi Ayew conquered Europe

Icons like Sulley Muntari, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah, Michael Essien, and Samuel Kuffour elevated Ghanaian football to new heights

Ghana has long been a footballing nation that produces stars capable of leaving indelible marks both at home and abroad.

From the streets of Accra and Kumasi to Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, these players dazzled with their skills and filled their trophy cabinets with silverware that reflects dedication, talent, and legacy.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at some of the most decorated Ghanaian footballers and the remarkable milestones they achieved.

12. Karim Abdul Razak - 5 trophies

Karim Abdul Razak, with five honours, began his glittering career by winning the North American Soccer League with the New York Cosmos in 1978.

He later lifted the African Cup Winners’ Cup with Arab Contractors SC in 1983 and enjoyed a successful stint in Côte d’Ivoire, securing the Premier Division, the national cup, and the Coupe Houphouët-Boigny with Africa Sports in 1989, showcasing his continental impact.

11. Adam Larsen Kwarasey - 5 trophies

Adam Larsen Kwarasey made his mark in Norway and the United States, winning the Tippeligaen with Strømsgodset in 2013 and the Norwegian Football Cup with the same club in 2010.

He later claimed the MLS Cup with Portland Timbers in 2015 and repeated league and cup success in Norway with Rosenborg in 2016.

10. Rashid Sumaila - 5 trophies

Rashid Sumaila showcased his versatility across continents, winning the South African Premier Soccer League with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013–14, before collecting the Kuwait Emir Cup and Premier League with Qadsia SC and adding the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup in 2017–18. He capped it off with a Serbian SuperLiga triumph at Red Star Belgrade in 2018–19.

Rashid Sumaila wins Kuwait Premier League with Qadsia SC during the 2017.18 season. Image credit: Rashid

Source: Instagram

9. Asamoah Gyan - 5 trophies

Asamoah Gyan earned all five of his trophies in the UAE with Al Ain, including three UAE Pro League titles in 2012, 2013, and 2014, a UAE President’s Cup in 2014, and the UAE Super Cup in 2012, as featured by

Despite stints in Europe with Udinese, Modena, Rennes, and Sunderland, his silverware came exclusively from his Middle Eastern dominance.

8. Abedi Ayew - 5 trophies

Abedi Ayew remains a symbol of Ghanaian brilliance abroad. According to Wikipedia records, he won back-to-back French Division titles with Marseille in 1990–91 and 1991–92, lifted the UEFA Champions League in 1992–93, and later added the UAE Pro-League and President’s Cup with Al Ain in 1999–2000.

7. Jordan Ayew - 6 trophies

Jordan Ayew celebrated six trophies with Marseille, securing the Ligue 1 title in 2009–10, three Coupe de la Ligue victories in 2009–10, 2010–11, and 2011–12, and two Trophée des Champions titles in 2010 and 2011.

6. Andre Ayew - 6 trophies

Andre Ayew also enjoyed six major honours, winning the Coupe de la Ligue twice, the Trophée des Champions twice, and later adding the Qatar Stars League and Emir of Qatar Cup with Al Sadd in 2021–22 and 2021 respectively.

5. Harrison Afful - 8 trophies

Harrison Afful, though he never played in Europe, amassed an impressive eight honours, including a CAF Champions League title with Espérance de Tunis in 2011, four Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle titles, the Tunisian Cup, and later success in the MLS with Columbus Crew through the MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup in 2021.

4. Sulley Muntari - 8 trophies

Sulley Muntari’s career was decorated with eight trophies, highlighted by the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana wins, an FA Cup with Portsmouth, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2010, underscoring his impact on European football.

Inter Milan's Sulley Muntari with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan against Bayern Munich. Image credit: Mike Egerton - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

3. Kwadwo Asamoah - 13 titles

Former left-back Kwadwo Asamoah achieved remarkable consistency with Juventus, winning six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana honours. Although he narrowly missed out on the UEFA Champions League after reaching two finals, his domestic success remains significant.

2. Michael Essien - 13 trophies

Premier League legend Michael Essien matched Asamoah’s 13 titles but arguably carried heavier laurels, including the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, two Premier League titles, two Ligue 1 championships with Lyon, four FA Cups, a Football League Cup, a Community Shield, and two French Super Cups.

1. Samuel Kuffour - 14 trophies

Samuel Kuffour stands as Ghana’s most successful football export, winning 14 trophies. His haul includes six Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals, two DFB-Ligapokals, the UEFA Champions League in 2000–01, and the Intercontinental Cup in 2001, cementing his legendary status in Munich.

