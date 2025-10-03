Ghanaian football fans may have to dig deep into their pockets to watch the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ticket prices have been grouped into four categories, with the cheapest option costing an average of GHS 753

The revelation has sparked outrage online, with many netizens voicing their frustration. One fan bluntly remarked, “It’s very costly”

Football lovers in Ghana may have to spend heavily if they hope to watch the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reports suggest that ticket prices for the tournament have leaked online, with the lowest seat pegged at GHS 753, a revelation that has already sparked fierce debate.

Ghanaians will pay GHS 753 minimum to watch Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Issouf Sanogo and Chip Somodevilla.

Tickets prices for 2026 World Cup revealed, fans react

According to figures shared by The Athletic, the base ticket price is set at $60, roughly GHS 753, with premium packages shooting into several thousands of dollars.

Prices are split into four categories, with category one carrying the steepest cost. For many Ghanaians, the news is bittersweet.

While some see it as a fair price for a rare chance to watch their national team on football’s grandest stage, others believe the high costs will push ordinary fans out of the stands, particularly those hoping to travel from Ghana.

On social media, reactions poured in almost instantly.

@DonMike_X joked:

“Imagine paying $6,700 and your team still lose……..that one go pain pass heartbreak 💔💀”

@26lastdance complained:

“Qatar World Cup tickets were so cheap.”

Another user, @crypto_freakk07, bluntly declared:

“$6,700?? No one is buying that.”

@priestontrial added:

"It's very costly."

@liamdahgoat lamented:

"What the hell?"

@DolapoToyyib summed up with an exclamation and an emoji:

"Omg 😱"

Below is the leaked pricing structure for the 2026 World Cup:

Games Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Category 4 Group stages GHS 4,329.75 - GHS 10,102.75 GHS 3263 - GHS 7,592.75 GHS 1,506 - GHS 3,514 GHS 753 - GHS 1,757 Third place GHS 12,550 GHS 8,973.25 GHS 4,518 GHS 2,070.75 Final GHS 79,943.50 GHS 52,835.50 GHS 35,014.50 GHS 25,476.50

Beyond the ticket prices, FIFA has also unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, aptly named Trionda.

Black Stars close in on World Cup qualification

The leaked prices and official match ball unveiling come at a time when Ghana is edging closer to a fifth World Cup appearance.

The Black Stars are on the cusp of qualifying for a fifth World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

The Black Stars currently top Group I in the qualifiers with 19 points and two matches left, including crucial ties against the Central African Republic and Comoros, per Ghanasoccernet.

Four points from the remaining two games will seal Ghana's spot in the global spectacle next year.

Check out Ghana's remaining fixtures and points tally:

While the nation hopes to celebrate another qualification, the lingering question is whether ordinary fans will be able to afford the once-in-a-lifetime experience of cheering the Black Stars in person at the World Cup.

Ghana's squad for CAR and Comoros announced

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros has been announced.

The list includes two home-based players, the return of three familiar faces, and the usual core of regulars.

