Premier League Side Brentford Mourns the Loss of Christopher Ramsey Ahead of Manchester City Clash
- Brentford Academy will honor the memory of Chris Ramsey with a period of silence and floral tributes during all weekend fixtures
- The club extends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Chris Ramsey during this profoundly difficult time
- Players, staff, and fans will come together over the weekend to pay tribute to the lasting impact and legacy of Academy coach Chris Ramsey
Brentford Football Club has announced the passing of Christopher Ramsey, who died on Wednesday, 1 October, following a battle with bowel cancer.
According to the Premier League side, Ramsey joined the club in June 2023 as the Academy Professional Development Phase (PDP) goalkeeping coach and was promoted to Head of Academy Goalkeeping in July 2024.
During his tenure, he played a crucial role in the Academy’s restart, collaborating with players and staff to establish the culture and standards that will shape the future of Brentford.
Hailing from Western Australia, Chris’s dream of working in English professional football required immense determination. After relocating to the UK in 2009, he devoted himself to both playing and coaching, gaining experience at Chelsea Foundation, Fulham, and finally Brentford.
His journey reflected unwavering perseverance, a commitment to learning, and a genuine passion for nurturing young goalkeepers.
Brentford pays tribute to Christopher Ramsey
At Brentford, Christopher Ramsey became much more than a coach. Known for his knowledge, dedication, and technical expertise, he was equally celebrated for his warmth, generosity, and supportive nature.
Players and staff often praised the meaningful relationships he built, and his approach to goalkeeping emphasized trust and partnership as much as skill.
Ramsey worked with goalkeepers across all levels, forging a strong connection with first-team coach Manu Sotelo and helping prepare the club’s goalkeepers for Premier League action. He ensured that high-level training principles were instilled from the youngest academy levels, creating a clear development pathway for future talent.
Interim Academy Director Jamie Greenwood described Chris as a remarkable man who left a lasting impact on everyone he met, as cited by Brenford's official website. He pointed out that goalkeeping was Ramsey's true passion, and he had a profoundly positive influence on both players and staff.
Jamie also added that he believes Ramsey's character and dedication will continue to resonate through the young goalkeepers and coaches he mentored.
Meanwhile, according to Director of Football Phil Giles, Chris played a crucial role during a key period for the Academy as it worked toward Category 2 status and provided essential support to Manu in the first team.
While fans may not have witnessed all his efforts, his contribution to the development of goalkeepers such as Mark Flekken and Hákon Valdimarsson was significant. Giles emphasized that despite the sadness over his passing, Chris will be remembered as an outstanding coach, a highly valued colleague, and an exceptional person.
In the meantime, Brentford will honor him before their Premier League match against Manchester City, with a pre-match commemoration, black armbands, and the presence of family, friends, and colleagues. According to Flashscore, the match is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, at 15:00 GMT.
