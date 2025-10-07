The Netherlands are looking to extend their lead at the top of Group G of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

The three-time European champions are set to lock horns against Malta on Thursday before hosting Finland on Sunday

However, their preparations have been disrupted as Memphis Depay faces an unexpected setback that could rule him out of both fixtures

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay is expected to miss the start of the international break after being prevented from flying from Brazil to join the national team.

The former Manchester United attacker remains the Oranje’s all-time leading scorer, with 52 goals in 104 appearances.

Memphis Depay is currently plying his trade with Corinthians in Brazil. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old currently plies his trade with Brazilian side Corinthians, having joined the club in September 2024.

The former Barcelona and Atlético Madrid star explained that his move was driven by a desire to experience the “authentic” essence of football in South America, describing Brazil as the “Mecca of football.”

Depay has since made a strong impression at Corinthians, recording eight goals and ten assists in 39 appearances and playing a key role in the club’s seventh-place finish in the 2024 Série A season.

And despite the grueling 12,000-mile journey between São Paulo and Amsterdam for international fixtures, Depay’s dedication to representing his country has never wavered.

His brace in the Netherlands’ 3-2 World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania in September saw him surpass Robin van Persie as the nation’s all-time top scorer.

Why Depay will miss Netherlands matches

The 1988 European champions are set to face Malta, whom they defeated 8-0 in June, on Thursday before hosting Finland on Sunday, but Depay’s involvement is now in doubt.

According to the BBC, Memphis Depay is set to miss the Netherlands’ upcoming international matches after reporting his passport stolen in Brazil.

The forward was due to travel to the Netherlands on Sunday but was unable to make the trip as planned.

Source: Getty Images

Depay eventually arrived at the national team’s training camp in Amsterdam on Tuesday, later than Ronald Koeman had requested.

Dutch outlet de Gelderlander reports that the former Manchester United forward phoned team manager Brecht Kramer in the middle of the night to explain he had missed his flight from Brazil to Schiphol after losing his passport.

Head coach Ronald Koeman expressed his disappointment on Monday, saying:

“"Memphis couldn't find his passport in Brazil. He went to the airport without one, but that didn't work, even if you're Memphis. Was anything else stolen? No, just his passport. This is unfortunate, primarily for Memphis, but also for us. You naturally want to start your international preparations with a full squad. At the same time, there are circumstances beyond our control. We hope he can join us at the training camp as soon as possible.”

The Netherlands currently sit top of Group G in the European World Cup qualifiers, ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

