The Black Stars are on the brink of securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but standing in their way is the Central African Republic

The Wild Beasts are winless in their last six outings, managing only five points from eight matches so far

YEN.com.gh takes a look at five Central African Republic players who could pose a threat to Ghana

Ghana’s quest for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance reaches a defining moment as the Black Stars square off with the Central African Republic in Meknes, Morocco.

Otto Addo’s men know that a victory, paired with favourable outcomes elsewhere, could secure their ticket to the next stage of the 2026 qualifiers.

But standing in their way is a spirited CAR side determined to make life difficult.

Central African Republic vs Ghana: Five Players Black Stars Need to Watch to Avoid WCQ Upset

CAR fight for pride as Ghana chase qualification

For Ghana, the equation is simple — win and stay in control of their own destiny.

Yet, the encounter promises to be no stroll in the park. The Central African Republic, with no chance of reaching the finals, will play for pride, hoping to cause an upset and restore some respect after losing 4–3 in a thrilling reverse fixture in Kumasi.

The Wild Beasts head into the clash on a worrying run, having lost five of their last six matches across all competitions, as cited by Flashscore.

Their struggles in front of goal have been evident, with the team failing to score in their previous five outings.

Consecutive 2–0 defeats to Madagascar and Comoros in September left them fifth in Group I, collecting only five points from a single win, two draws, and five losses.

According to Sports Mole, their only triumph in the campaign came in a narrow 1–0 win against Chad in June 2024, one of the few occasions they managed to keep a clean sheet.

Defensive issues have haunted them all through the qualifiers, with 17 goals conceded — the second-highest tally in the group — while finding the back of the net just eight times.

Despite their struggles, CAR have a core of talented players capable of troubling even the strongest teams.

Coach Eloge Enza Yamissi’s 23-man squad boasts several dynamic figures with the pace, creativity, and sharpness to make life uncomfortable for Ghana’s defence.

Check out CAR's full squad for the Ghana clash:

Five players Black Stars need to watch

5. Hugo Gambor

The France-born centre-back has quickly become a key figure for CAR since his debut in May 2024.

A composed presence at the back, Gambor will be tasked with organising the defence and keeping Ghana’s attacking threats quiet.

4. Christian Yawanendji

Yawanendji is the engine of CAR’s midfield, especially in the absence of Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Calm under pressure and blessed with excellent vision, he has the ability to dictate tempo and pick out clever passes that can unlock defences.

3. Gabriel Oualengbe

The young forward is known for his pace and close control, making him a handful for defenders.

Oualengbe thrives in one-on-one situations and loves exploiting spaces behind full-backs. Ghana’s wide defenders will need to stay alert to his movement.

2. Moustapha Djimet

Dynamic and hard-working, Djimet’s energy makes him a constant nuisance to defenders.

The Dinamo Minsk attacker, who operates effectively in a two-man forward setup, has a goal and an assist to his name this season and is expected to partner Mafouta up front.

1. Louis Mafouta

The undisputed talisman of CAR, Mafouta, remains their biggest attacking weapon. The Guingamp striker is the nation’s all-time top scorer with sixteen goals, per Transfermarkt.

His hat-trick in Kumasi during the reverse fixture still lingers in Ghanaian minds, and he will be eager to repeat that performance in Meknes.

Otto Addo dismisses pressure talks

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo dismissed suggestions that he and his players are under pressure ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will lock horns with the Central African Republic in a decisive clash in Meknes, Morocco, on Wednesday, October 8.

