Thomas Partey has sparked curiosity among fans with his intriguing goal celebration after scoring against the Central African Republic

The 32-year-old midfielder found the net in the Black Stars’ emphatic win over the Wild Beasts, but seemed to hint at some exciting personal news

Eagle-eyed fans who noticed Partey’s celebration quickly took to social media to speculate, with one user asking, “Is Partey’s wife pregnant?”

Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey gave fans more than just a stellar performance in Ghana’s 5–0 win over the Central African Republic.

The midfielder appeared to drop a heartwarming hint about his family life after scoring in the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, October 8.

Is Thomas Partey Expecting a Second Child? Midfielder Hints at News with Goal Celebration. Photo credit: janinetomi/Instagram and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Is Partey expecting a second child?

Moments after finding the net to double Ghana’s lead, Partey tucked the ball under his jersey and pointed to the stands — a familiar gesture in football that often signals a baby on the way.

The sight of the Villarreal man’s celebration quickly caught fire on social media, with fans flooding timelines to congratulate the 32-year-old and his partner, Janine Mackson.

Sports journalist, @_owurakuampofo, wrote:

"Thomas Parteyyyyyyy scores and announces his second baby is on the way."

@akua_bempomaah added:

"Awwwn🥺🥺"

@pappyisco22_ quizzed:

"Is Thomas Partey's wife pregnant?"

Check outa screenshot of Partey's goal celebration:

While neither Partey nor Janine has confirmed the news yet, the gesture strongly hinted that the couple might be expecting their second child.

The two have been together since 2022, keeping their relationship relatively private.

According to The Sun, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2024.

Three months later, in May 2024, Partey proposed, marking another milestone in their blossoming relationship.

Partey stars in dominant win vs CAR

Beyond the celebration, Partey delivered a commanding display in midfield, reminding fans of his leadership and technical brilliance.

His well-taken strike early in the second half extended Ghana’s lead after Mohammed Salisu had opened the scoring.

The Black Stars built on that momentum, with Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana all getting on the scoresheet to seal a resounding 5–0 victory in Meknes, Morocco.

The result pushed Ghana to the top of Group I with 22 points from nine matches, as noted by Flashscore, leaving them within touching distance of qualification for next year’s global showpiece.

Fans couldn’t hide their admiration for Partey’s display.

@_khendrick wrote:

“Better than Pedri.”

@the_marcoliboy added:

“Thomas Partey cooking 🔥.”

@KuameOli commented:

“Thomas Partey is better than Luka Modric ✋🏽🙂‍↕️🤚🏽.”

@DanK_2022 summed it up simply:

“Great baller.”

Thomas Partey joins his Black Stars teammates in celebration after putting five past the Central African Republic. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

With one more game to go, Ghana only need to avoid defeat against Comoros on October 12 to officially book their ticket to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Partey, it was a night of joy both on and off the field — a goal that not only lifted a nation but perhaps celebrated new life on the way.

Partey's fiancée enjoys getaway in France

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey’s partner, Janine Mackson, was spotted enjoying a getaway in France with their daughter.

She shared heartwarming moments from their scenic vacation on Instagram, capturing their quality family time together.

Source: YEN.com.gh