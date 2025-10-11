Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus turned heads as he stepped out in style for Jummah prayers

The 25-year-old stirred excitement on social media after he was spotted alighting from a luxurious SUV

Kudus will now look to carry his fine form into Ghana’s final 2026 World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Sunday evening

Mohammed Kudus and a few Muslim Black Stars teammates caused a stir on Friday, October 10, when they arrived for Jummah prayers in eye-catching fashion.

The Tottenham Hotspur star made a grand entrance in a sleek ₵2.5 million Cadillac Escalade, instantly capturing the attention of fans and bystanders.

Kudus, teammates spotted in Escalade

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kudus was seen stepping out of the glossy black SUV with fellow Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana sitting in the front seat.

The Escalade’s imposing frame and polished finish spoke volumes of elegance, power, and class — the kind of statement vehicle often favoured by global football stars.

Their stylish arrival added a touch of glamour to the team’s ongoing preparations for their all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Beyond the luxury and spectacle, Kudus’s humility once again shone through.

The 25-year-old was spotted engaging a motorcyclist in Hausa, exchanging warm words and laughter before heading back to the vehicle.

Watch the video:

His friendliness and easy-going nature delighted fans, who flooded social media with praise for the playmaker’s grounded personality.

While it’s unclear if Kudus personally knew the motorcyclist, their brief exchange struck a chord online, with many admiring his connection to his roots.

TikTok user Emmanuel_Bekoe wrote:

“Old friends are the best.”

New Earth Oasis added:

“See his Hausa so clean! Yaaron Zongo soosai 😁🔥.”

Theophilus Tetteh focused on the luxury ride:

“The Escalade is breathing 🥰.”

LHORD INFINITY kept it short and sweet:

“Kudus 4 life.”

Mohammed Kudus showcased his brilliance against the Central African Republic. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Mohammed Kudus' focus shifts to Comoros

Kudus will be looking to maintain his rich vein of form when Ghana face Comoros on Sunday, October 12, per Flashscore.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was instrumental in the Black Stars’ 5-0 demolition of the Central African Republic earlier in the week, where he provided the assist for Mohammed Salisu’s opening goal

At club level, Kudus has been equally impressive, notching one goal and five assists in seven Premier League outings for Tottenham, as cited by Transfermarkt.

His confidence and creativity have made him one of the standout performers in both domestic and international football this season.

As the Black Stars sit comfortably atop Group I with 22 points, ahead of Madagascar and Comoros, only a shocking upset could prevent Otto Addo’s men from sealing their fifth appearance at the World Cup.

Check out Ghana's standing in Group I:

With Kudus in inspired form and spirits high in camp, Ghana will be eager to finish the job in style at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kudus challenges Black Stars squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has urged the current Black Stars squad to aim higher than Ghana’s iconic 2010 World Cup team.

Reflecting on that historic campaign, the former Ajax star acknowledged the quarterfinal achievement as remarkable but emphasised that there’s still room for the team to go further.

