Maimunatu, the sister of Mohammed Kudus, turned heads at the stadium as she danced to a classic track by Highlife legend Daddy Lumba

A constant source of support in Kudus’ career, she is often seen cheering him on whenever the Black Stars take the field in Ghana

The stylish and spirited Munash would hope her brother will help lead Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday

Mohammed Kudus’ sister, Maimunatu, has become an online sensation after a video of her joyfully dancing to Daddy Lumba’s evergreen hit Enko Den during a football match surfaced on social media.

The lively moment took place at the Accra Sports Stadium last month, where she had gone to cheer her younger brother.

Mohammed Kudus' sister vibes to Daddy Lumba's classic at stadium. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @omarsterling51/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

Kudus' sister vibes to Daddy Lumba's classic

In the viral TikTok clip seen by YEN.com.gh, Maimunatu, wearing a Black Stars jersey with Kudus’ number boldly displayed, radiated energy as she moved to the rhythm of the music.

Her infectious performance blended smooth, Azonto-inspired moves and spontaneous steps that drew applause and laughter from her friends.

The spirited display, although done in Ghana's game against Mali on September 8, has quickly become the highlight of the day for many spectators, spreading warmth on the video-sharing App.

Watch the video:

Online, fans couldn’t get enough of her cheerful presence, flooding the comments section with love and admiration for her natural vibe and confidence. Here are a few fan reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Theresah Owusu couldn’t hide her delight:

“Wowww.”

Varieties 💋💕💞💜 teased:

“She ll go to de USA some p3rrr.”

Adizadawud responded with laughter and heart emojis:

“😂❤️”

21st November 🍾for Me🎂🍾🎊 cheered:

“Allah dancer❤️😂”

@Rashgh🇬🇭❤️ summed it up:

“Straight up.”

Maimunatu reveals Kudus' character at home

Beyond her lively dance, Maimunatu has been one of Kudus’ biggest supporters throughout his rise to stardom.

Alongside their mother and elder brother, she has stood firmly behind the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker both on and off the pitch.

Speaking about her brother, she gave a glimpse of his personality away from the spotlight:

“He [Kudus] is so fun to be with, but he is a shy person. If you are very close to him you will enjoy being with him.”

She also offered a heartfelt prayer for him and other budding footballers:

“May Allah keep blessing him. May Allah also bless the upcoming stars. May all their wishes come true.”

Watch the video:

Kudus turns attention to Comoros

As Kudus continues to make waves for both club and country, he will aim to extend his fine form when Ghana face Comoros on Sunday, October 12, according to Sofascore.

The Nima-born star played a crucial role in Ghana’s 5-0 victory over the Central African Republic earlier in the week, setting up Mohammed Salisu’s opener with precision and flair.

At Tottenham, Kudus has carried that same momentum, registering one goal and five assists in seven Premier League appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates with Kamaldeen Sulemana after the latter scored Ghana's fifth goal against the Central African Republic. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

His creativity and consistency have cemented his place among football’s standout performers this season.

With Ghana leading Group I with 22 points, ahead of Madagascar and Comoros, Otto Addo’s men are on the brink of yet another World Cup appearance — and Kudus’ sister will surely be cheering him on every step of the way.

Kudus rides Escalade to Jummah prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus and a few of his Muslim Black Stars teammates turned heads on Friday, October 10, when they arrived for Jummah prayers in striking fashion.

The Spurs star made a grand entrance in a ₵2.5 million Cadillac Escalade, instantly drawing the attention of fans and onlookers.

Source: YEN.com.gh