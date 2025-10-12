Ghana head coach Otto Addo has officially announced his starting lineup for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The highly anticipated clash will determine the Black Stars’ fate as they seek to seal top spot in Group I and secure qualification, though the Ghanaian team is as good as qualified, leading the standings after nine games.

Otto Addo releases Ghana’s starting lineup for decisive Comoros showdown. Image credit: ghanafa

Source: Twitter

Addo’s selection reflects a blend of experience and attacking intent, with key players like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew expected to lead the charge. With fans buzzing in excitement, all eyes will be on Accra as Ghana aim to make history once again.

Check out the official Ghana starting XI against Comoros below.

Addo has made three changes to the team that spanked the Central African Republic in Meknes on October 8 during Matchday Nine of the CAF qualifiers, as noted by the Ghana Football Association.

Versatile defender Alidu Seidu returns to the starting formation after his long absence from the national team, as Caleb Yirenkyi takes a place on the bench. On the left side, Otto Addo hands Ebenezer Annan a significant starting role ahead of the regular left-back Gideon Mensah.

Leicester City's in-form winger Abdul Fatawu Issahau is also among the substitutes as central defender Jonas Adjetey returns to the Black Stars starting team after excelling in the previous home game against Mali back in September.

Ghana starting XI vs. Comoros: GK Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku; Alidu Seidu, Ebenezer Annan, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo; Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew (C).

The four-time African champions go into Sunday's qualifier as Group I leaders with 22 points in nine matches, while Madagascar sit second with three points less, as seen in the FIFA standings.

African nations qualified for 2026 World Cup

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh shared the complete list of African nations that have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the CAF qualification tournament officially ends on Sunday, October 12.

The qualified teams include traditional powerhouses like Morocco and Egypt, once again underlining North Africa's pedigree and influence.

Source: YEN.com.gh