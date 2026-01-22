Four teams were mathematically eliminated from the Champions League with one match still to play following Wednesday night’s results

The race for automatic qualification remained wide open, with only three points separating sixth place from 18th ahead of the final matchday

The revamped format set up knockout play-offs for teams finishing ninth to 24th, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich already secured round-of-16 spots

Several clubs have now been mathematically eliminated from the Champions League following the results of Wednesday night’s matches.

The league phase reaches its climax on Wednesday, January 28, with every fixture kicking off simultaneously in what promises to be a dramatic final matchday.

Four clubs are already eliminated from the Champions League with one game left. Photo: Frederic DIDES.

Source: Getty Images

This season marks the second year of the revamped format, under which the top eight teams secure automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Arsenal have already confirmed their place among the elite after a flawless run of seven wins from seven matches. Bayern Munich sit second in the standings, having won six of their seven games to collect 18 points and also book progression to the next stage.

Real Madrid and Liverpool follow closely behind on 15 points after crucial recent victories, while Tottenham Hotspur, despite struggling domestically, occupy fifth place in the Champions League table after seven games.

Behind them, the picture remains extremely tight. Just three points separate sixth place from 18th heading into the final round of fixtures, meaning a large group of clubs still have a chance of finishing in the top eight.

Teams that finish between ninth and 24th will instead enter a two-legged knockout play-off round, scheduled for February 17/18 and February 24/25. The winners of those ties will advance to the round of 16, with first legs set for March 10/11 and return matches on March 17/18.

While many sides remain firmly in the hunt, others have already seen their Champions League hopes end regardless of what happens on the final matchday.

Who has been eliminated from the Champions League?

According to Fotmob, Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty have been knocked out after collecting just one point in their debut Champions League campaign, despite making headlines earlier by eliminating Celtic in qualifying.

Thomas Partey's Villarreal have endured a disastrous tournament of their own, also managing only a single point from seven matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Slavia Prague have suffered the same fate, bringing the total number of teams eliminated with a game still to play to four.

The knockout phase play-offs take place on 17/18 and 24/25 February 2026. Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

By comparison, at the same stage last season, nine teams had already been effectively eliminated from the competition.

As it stands, the clubs ranked between 32nd and 25th are out of contention for progression, although they can still mathematically reach the play-off positions depending on results elsewhere.

Currently, Greek champions Olympiacos occupy the final play-off spot, with several teams just below them still clinging to faint hopes of survival.

Mbappe equals Ronaldo's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1 to move closer to direct qualification for the Champions League knockout stage.

The French star also made history by equalling Cristiano Ronaldo and surpassing Lionel Messi with 11 goals in the opening phase of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh