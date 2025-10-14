Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has earned a special nod from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

The club celebrated the achievement by giving a shoutout to their star boy, Mohammed Kudus, and dancehall icon Stonebwoy

Kudus’ bond with the Jejereje hitmaker is no secret, as Stonebwoy composed a song for him during his unveiling

Tottenham Hotspur joined in the jubilation after Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, celebrating the milestone with music, pride, and a touch of Ghanaian flair.

In a post that quickly went viral, the Premier League side — home to Ghana’s star boy, Mohammed Kudus — congratulated the Black Stars after their tense 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12, 2025.

Stonebwoy gets love from Kudus’ Tottenham

Kudus, who delivered the decisive goal, ensured Ghana became the 21st nation to book a ticket to next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

24 hours after the final whistle, Spurs’ official social media account shared a creative message that perfectly blended football and music.

“Starboy x Stonebwoy. Ghana Black Stars are going to the World Cup!” the Europa League champions posted, referencing both Kudus and award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

Check out Tottenham's post:

The post instantly struck a chord with Ghanaians across social media.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, applauding Tottenham for celebrating their national identity in such a stylish and relatable way.

@mrpappy__ wrote:

“International Bhim.”

@_DannyAce added:

“Starboy energy taking Ghana global again.”

@Vinzkhid_vhibez joked:

“Admin has been paid by Stonebwoy.”

@JeskyBHIM gushed:

“The Best Musician In The World and the Best Player in Spurs.”

And @FQDotse summed it up beautifully:

“BHIM to the world, such a kind and humble soul.”

Kudus' relationship with Stonebwoy

Tottenham’s decision to highlight Stonebwoy was no coincidence. Kudus has long been a huge admirer of the Afro dancehall sensation, and their friendship has blossomed over the years.

Their bond became public during Kudus’ time at West Ham United when he invited Stonebwoy to watch him play at the London Stadium.

Watch Stonebwoy's reaction after Kudus scored at West Ham:

The two shared a warm embrace after the match, symbolising their deep connection and shared pride in representing Ghana globally.

That relationship took on new meaning earlier this year when Kudus completed his £55 million move from West Ham to Tottenham.

To make the announcement special, Spurs used a bespoke version of Stonebwoy’s hit song Overlord for the unveiling video — a move that thrilled both football and music fans alike.

Watch how Spurs unveiled Kudus with Stonebwoy's song:

Stonebwoy later reacted in the comments, cheering on Kudus as he embarked on his new chapter in North London.

The gesture reflected the unity between two Ghanaian icons, each excelling in his field yet deeply rooted in the same cultural pride.

Now, with Ghana’s World Cup dream secured, Kudus will shift his focus back to club football.

Tottenham will host Aston Villa on Sunday, October 19, as the team aims to continue its fine start to the season.

Kudus, fresh from international duty, will look to maintain his scoring form after netting in Spurs’ 2–1 win over Leeds United before the break.

FIFA boss congratulates Ghana's Black Stars

