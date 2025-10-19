A former Real Madrid star has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering a sudden stroke

The incident comes nearly two years after he brought an end to his eventful 17-year football career

Fans have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for his recovery since the news emerged online

Ex-Real Madrid and Dutch football star Royston Drenthe has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering a stroke.

The 38-year-old, who once dazzled fans with his pace and trickery, was rushed to the hospital on Friday, October 17, 2025, after suddenly feeling unwell.

Drenthe suffers stroke, fans pray for him

According to reports from The Mirror, the former Netherlands international experienced a medical emergency and was immediately transported to the hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

Although details about his condition remain limited, doctors are said to be optimistic about his recovery.

His current club, FC De Rebellen, a veterans’ team in Dutch football, confirmed the news with a statement via De Telegraf:

“Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. Drenthe is currently being taken good care of and is in good hands. The team and those involved are hoping for a smooth recovery.

"Royston’s family is asking for peace and privacy during this period so they can provide him with the support and space he needs for his recovery.”

The announcement left the football world stunned, as messages of support and prayers quickly poured in from fans across X (formerly Twitter).

What happened to Drenthe's career?

Drenthe’s career began at Feyenoord, where his explosive pace and flair on the left flank earned him a £12.1 million move to Real Madrid in 2007.

Despite a bright start, his time in Spain was mixed; he made 65 appearances for the club, including loan spells at Hércules and Everton.

During his stint in the English Premier League with the Toffees, Drenthe became a fan favourite, scoring four goals in 27 games.

His journey afterwards took him across various countries and clubs, including Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday in England, Kayseri Erciyesspor in Turkey and a host of others.

Drenthe officially retired from professional football in November 2023, closing an eventful 17-year career. Reflecting on his retirement, he told ESPN:

"The realisation that this is the end is definitely hard to swallow. I don’t want to become a coach anyway, but something with technical policy, that seems like something to me.

"The focus is now on working for TV. There are some really fun, new projects coming up."

Drenthe's illness comes shortly after the passing of former Real Madrid defender José Manuel Espinosa, who died at 66.

Journalist recounts battle with stroke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran sports journalist Kofi Asare Brako revealed he suffered a stroke, which explained his long absence from the media.

He emotionally recounted how the illness left him struggling to move before making a remarkable recovery.

