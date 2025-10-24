Cristiano Ronaldo does not keep his phone in the bedroom, choosing instead to leave it outside while he sleeps

He avoids using screens at night because of one interesting revelation, corroborated by an ex-teammate of Ronaldo

This strict habit is part of his overall discipline, helping him recover, maintain peak performance, and stay competitive at 40 years old

Al-Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly avoids keeping his phone in the bedroom at night, according to former teammate Cedric Soares.

At 40, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend still competes at the top level while many of his peers have retired.

Ronaldo’s longevity might owe as much to small lifestyle habits as to training or nutrition, like leaving his phone outside the bedroom.

According to ex-teammate Cedric Soares, the football legend strictly controls his technology exposure, especially at night.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, as quoted by GOAL, Cedric revealed that Ronaldo avoids using his cell phone at night and leaves it outside the bedroom when it’s time to sleep.

Soares says the former Manchester and Real Madrid player even stops using his cell phone at certain times. This might seem trivial to some, but for Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, every detail matters.

Why does Cristiano Ronaldo not keep phone in bedroom?

According to Soares, Ronaldo’s reasoning for not having his mobile phone in his bedroom is focused on the quality of sleep.

Cedric explained that there was a time when Ronaldo told him not to use 5G because it could affect sleep. This was when 5G first came along. He is not sure if Ronaldo still does it, but at the time, he would block the signal to get several hours of uninterrupted rest.

Ronaldo believes that electromagnetic signals, whether from 5G or just mobile phones in general, can interfere with sleep patterns.

Meanwhile, according to Healthline, screen time and phone use before bed can disrupt melatonin production, delay sleep onset, and reduce sleep quality.

By keeping his phone out of the bedroom, Ronaldo follows a form of digital hygiene that many sleep experts recommend. For a player who depends heavily on recovery to maintain peak physical performance, this habit appears to be part of a larger, evidence-based strategy to optimise both health and performance.

Ronaldo’s attention to even the smallest details in his environment reflects the discipline that has kept him at the top of world football for more than two decades as he pursues becoming the first player to score 1000 competitive career goals. While Pele and Romario have claimed to reach the milestone, their totals include goals scored in friendly matches.

