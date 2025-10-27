Kylian Mbappe has reached another major milestone by equalling Thierry Henry’s record of goals across Europe’s top five leagues

Kylian Mbappe has reached another incredible milestone in his glittering career, doing so at just 26 years old.

The French superstar has equalled Thierry Henry’s tally of 233 goals scored across Europe’s top five leagues as the Real Madrid forward continues to rewrite the history books, joining an elite group of French legends who have conquered the biggest stages of world football.

Below is a closer look at the French goal kings who dominate the charts.

Karim Benzema – 281 goals

Sitting comfortably at the top of the list is Karim Benzema, one of the most complete forwards in modern football. The former Real Madrid and Lyon striker spent over a decade in Spain, where he became Los Blancos’ second-highest scorer of all time.

Benzema’s 281 goals across Europe’s top leagues include 43 in Ligue 1 with Lyon and a remarkable 238 in La Liga with Real Madrid, as indicated by StatMuse.

During his time in Spain, he evolved from a supporting striker to Madrid’s talisman following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. His intelligence, finishing, and link-up play made him a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s golden era, a true model of consistency and longevity.

Bernard Lacombe – 255 goals

Next in line is Bernard Lacombe, a name that defined French football in the 1970s and 1980s. Lacombe spent his entire career in France, scoring 255 goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon, Bordeaux, and Saint-Étienne.

While he may not have the global fame of Benzema or Mbappe, Lacombe’s record stands as a testament to his elite finishing ability and consistency.

His scoring feats during an era when defences were notoriously tough highlight just how clinical he was. Lacombe’s record remains one of the most impressive in French football history.

Thierry Henry – 233 goals

A legend of the game, Thierry Henry set the standard for French forwards for nearly two decades. Known for his elegance, pace, and precision, Henry netted 175 goals in the English Premier League during his time at Arsenal, becoming one of the league’s most iconic figures.

In addition, he scored 20 in Ligue 1 for Monaco, 3 in Serie A with Juventus, and 35 in La Liga for Barcelona. Henry’s ability to perform at the highest level across multiple leagues and his leadership on and off the pitch make him one of football’s true greats.

Kylian Mbappe – 233 goals

Now joining Henry on 233 goals, Kylian Mbappe has reached this milestone at just 26 years old, a staggering achievement that underlines his generational talent.

Mbappe scored 191 goals in Ligue 1 for Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain before his high-profile move to Real Madrid, where he has already netted 42 times in La Liga, including Sunday's strike against FC Barcelona, as cited by Sky Sports.

What makes Mbappe’s rise even more remarkable is the speed of his progress. He’s matched Henry’s tally in far fewer seasons and looks poised to surpass both Henry and Lacombe soon. At his current scoring rate, catching Benzema’s record of 281 goals seems inevitable.

