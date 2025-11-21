Antoine Semenyo is a major injury doubt for Bournemouth’s clash with West Ham after aggravating a ligament sprain while on international duty with Ghana

Antoine Semenyo is facing a race against time to be fit for Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday after picking up an injury while on international duty with Ghana.

The 25-year-old forward has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season, registering six goals and three assists in just 11 league matches.

Antoine Semenyo is a major injury doubt for Bournemouth's clash with West Ham.

Source: Getty Images

His explosive form has been a major factor in the Cherries’ impressive start, even as the club currently sits ninth in the table following consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa before the international break.

Semenyo started for Ghana in their 2-0 loss to Japan last Friday, but his evening was cut short when he was forced off after 56 minutes.

He subsequently withdrew from the squad and played no part in Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Korea on Tuesday.

The Ghana Football Association later confirmed that the winger had aggravated a ligament sprain in his left ankle during the match against Japan.

Antoine Semenyo's injury update

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has since acknowledged that Semenyo’s availability for the weekend fixture is uncertain, admitting the club will need to assess him closely before deciding whether he can feature against West Ham.

His potential absence would be a significant blow to Bournemouth’s attacking options.

"Antoine is different. Justin and Ben have muscle injuries and Antoine’s was not something new that happened when he was there," Iraola said on Friday via Metro Sports.

"He was already dealing with an ankle injury. I cannot tell you if he’s going to play tomorrow or not. We will have to see.

"We have a couple of situations with the ones who have arrived late, we have to see if they are comfortable to help us tomorrow."

Andoni Iraola says he could be without Antoine Semenyo against West Ham this weekend.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's start to the new campaign has caught the eye of several top clubs, including the current champions.









