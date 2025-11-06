Mexico unveiled its 2026 World Cup home kit, returning to the iconic green and celebrating Aztec heritage with a modern twist

Adidas incorporated subtle Piedra del Sol patterns, a holographic crest, and “Somos México”

Supporters are divided online, some praise the classic design for its nostalgic feel, while others hope for a bolder look befitting a host nation

Mexico have officially unveiled their home kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a striking return to the iconic green that has long defined El Tri.

Designed by Adidas, the new jersey draws inspiration from the nation’s rich Aztec heritage and will debut on November 15 against Uruguay in Torreón, Mexico.

El Tri presents their 2026 World Cup jersey ahead of schedule, featuring a modern take on the classic green kit, an embossed crest, and design elements inspired by Mexico’s heritage. Image credit: BRI

The launch marks the first step in what promises to be a historic World Cup campaign, as Mexico co-hosts the tournament on home soil.

Mexico unveil 2026 World Cup jersey

After years of experimenting with darker tones and alternate shades, Mexico’s latest design revives the unmistakable green that symbolizes national pride and footballing passion.

The shirt features Adidas’ signature three stripes on the shoulders and a subtle Aztec pattern inspired by the Piedra del Sol (Sun Stone), evoking the spirit of the jersey worn at the 1998 World Cup in France.

El Tri revealed their 2026 World Cup kit, combining traditional green with red and white accents and subtle Aztec motifs, honoring Mexican culture and identity. Image credit: @Record_Mexico

The embossed holographic crest and the words “Somos México” (We are Mexico) printed inside the collar reinforce the connection between sport and cultural identity. The kit is completed with white shorts and red socks, bringing back the traditional red-white-green combination that fans have long cherished.

Adidas’ sports marketing director, Rafael Pereira, told ESPN that the goal was to design a kit that “feels iconic” and makes every Mexican “proud of their identity.”

Watch the video of the Mexican 2026 World Cup jersey unveiling below.

He added that the inspiration came from “a deep connection to the people, the culture, and the pride that comes with representing Mexico.”

Following the Uruguay match, El Tri will wear the kit again on November 19 against Paraguay, wrapping up their 2025 calendar before the global showpiece begins.

Mexico 2026 World Cup shirt: Fans react

Reactions to the new jersey have been mixed on social media. Many supporters have applauded the cultural tribute and praised Adidas for bringing back the classic look that defined Mexico’s football history.

“Finally, we’re going green again, this feels like home,” one fan, Hernandez Manuel, wrote on X.

However, some fans expected something bolder for a host nation’s World Cup kit, arguing that the design plays it too safe.

“It’s beautiful, but I wanted something more daring for 2026,” another supporter, Cascado, commented.

According to ESPN, the fan version of the jersey will retail for $107, while the authentic player edition is priced at $161. Long-sleeve and goalkeeper variations will range between $107 and $172.

Mexico will officially wear their new home strip for the World Cup opener on June 11, 2026, at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, a powerful moment celebrating not just football, but national identity and pride.

