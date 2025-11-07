Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has captured the admiration of fans online with a touching gesture toward his mother

In a video making the rounds on social media, the 26-year-old is seen handing over the keys to a luxurious four-bedroom mansion to his mom

Paintsil took the opportunity to surprise his mother after LA Galaxy missed out on defending their MLS Cup title in the playoffs

US-based Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has melted hearts after surprising his mother with a luxurious four-bedroom home.

The touching act of love quickly won admiration online, with many praising the LA Galaxy star for honouring the woman who shaped his life.

Joseph Paintsil gifts a four-bedroom mansion to his mother. Photo credit: Robert Mora - LA Galaxy /Getty Images and @josephpaintsil_ /X.

Paintsil gifts 4-bedroom mansion to mom, fans hail him

A viral video, seen by YEN.com.gh, captured the stunning new residence: a spacious, modern home that stands as a testament to Paintsil’s gratitude.

The building’s sleek exterior and elegant interior décor reflect his deep affection and desire to give back to the mother who supported him through every stage of his journey.

Paintsil, who desires to do the work of God after retiring from professional football, has often spoken about his mother’s sacrifices and unwavering prayers.

His thoughtful gift struck an emotional chord with fans, sparking a flood of heartfelt reactions across social media.

Blogger and activist @KobbyKyei_ wrote:

"God bless you."

@AhafoJMBa added:

"Dream of every responsible child, God bless you for using you to bless your home."

@therealbee commented:

"Every guy's greatest dream is to make his mama proud...You have achieved that today...Congratulations to you and mummy."

Another fan, @kwesi_truth1, shared:

"Chale you make adey cry sef God bless you Paintsil."

@WizbossAlexis1 simply wrote:

"This is beautiful."

And @NanaYawMaxi summed it up perfectly:

"May God bless you, bro, U will never lack in this world."

Watch Paintsil hand over the keys to the four-bedroom mansion to his mom:

Paintsil’s gesture echoes a timeless truth — the joy of giving back to one’s parents.

It captures the biblical essence of Ephesians 6:1, reminding many of the blessing in honouring those who raised us.

Paintsil's 2025 performance and stats

While his off-field act drew admiration, the Ghanaian forward experienced a challenging season in the MLS.

After helping LA Galaxy to a title in his debut campaign, the team fell short this term, missing out on the playoffs.

Despite the club’s struggles, Paintsil’s individual form remained impressive. According to Transfermarkt, he recorded 18 goal contributions (15 goals and three assists) in 34 matches across all competitions.

Joseph Paintsil celebrates his goal for LA Galaxy with teammate Maya Yoshida. Photo by Kevork Djansezian.

Beyond club football, he played a key role in Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, registering an assist in three appearances.

The 27-year-old is expected to make Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Japan and the Korea Republic, per Ghanafa.org.

Kudus, Mensah purchase mansions in Accra

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah have made a bold move off the pitch by reportedly investing in a luxurious mansion in Nanakrom, Accra.

A circulating video has since captured fans’ attention, offering a glimpse of the stunning property said to belong to the Black Stars duo.

