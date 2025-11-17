Luis Suarez has hinted at a surprising move that could bring him back to his former club before retirement

After a stellar MLS season, one of the game’s most prolific forwards appeared to be planning a major career twist

Fans have been left wondering if a familiar face could soon return to European football after years abroad

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has hinted at a potential return to Barcelona as he approaches the final stages of his playing career.

The 38-year-old striker, currently with Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, has not yet announced retirement and could end his career in the city where he spent six influential seasons.

Inter Miami star Luis Suarez teases a potential return to FC Barcelona. Image credit: Ira L. Black/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

According to Luis Suarez, he maintains strong ties with the Catalan club, which he represented from 2014 to 2020 before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Internacional, and Gremio, as Sport noted.

During his time at Barcelona, Suarez formed part of a celebrated squad alongside top talents such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi. His tenure saw him become one of the club’s most prolific forwards, scoring 195 goals and providing 113 assists across 283 appearances, according to Transfermarkt stats.

Beyond the numbers, his impact was felt on and off the pitch, contributing to Barcelona’s domestic and European successes while building a lasting bond with the club.

Luis Suarez's MLS career

After his stint in Spain, Suarez transitioned to the United States to join Inter Miami CF, a club co-owned by David Beckham. At Miami, he reunited with former Barcelona teammates, with Messi continuing to feature alongside him.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during the 2024 MLS playoff game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United FC (1) at the Chase Stadium on October 25th, 2024. Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance

Source: Getty Images

The former Liverpool forward has been instrumental in Miami’s campaign, recording 14 goals and 15 assists in 40 appearances across Major League Soccer, the Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Notably, his performances have helped Inter Miami secure a place in the MLS conference semi-finals, positioning him for a final chapter that could potentially see a return to his beloved Barcelona.

Luis Suarez's career stats

Over the course of his career, Suarez has amassed 857 professional appearances, scoring 515 goals and registering 278 assists, establishing himself as one of football’s most prolific forwards.

On the international stage, he retired from Uruguay duty after scoring 69 goals in 143 matches, leaving a permanent mark on South American football.

The prospect of a return to Barcelona represents more than just a playing move; it reflects Suarez’s enduring connection to a city and club that shaped a significant part of his career.

Maintaining a home in Barcelona and ongoing ties with club officials, he has expressed plans for life after football to include a return to Catalunya, ensuring that the next chapter of his journey remains closely linked to the club that defined him.

