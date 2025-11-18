Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghanaian Fans Eligible for Priority U.S. Visa Appointments via FIFA PASS
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghanaian Fans Eligible for Priority U.S. Visa Appointments via FIFA PASS, video

by  Gariba Raubil
  • Ghanaian fans traveling to the U.S. now have a new advantage for securing their World Cup entry
  • A major announcement from FIFA and the White House has promised smoother travel for ticket holders
  • The system could change how millions of fans plan their journey to North America in 2026
  • A UK-based Ghanaian sports writer has backed the Black Stars to beat South Korea to get their confidence back

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders planning to travel to the United States now have access to the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS), a streamlined service designed to provide fans with expedited visa interviews.

This development is particularly exciting news for Ghanaian supporters planning to attend matches in the U.S., making it easier for them to secure entry to the tournament.

Fans traveling to the USA for the 2026 FIFA World Cup can now fast-track their visas through the newly launched FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System. Image credit: Chip Somodevila, Black Stars
Source: Getty Images

FIFA PASS enables priority Visa access

According to the Ghana Football Association, the launch of FIFA PASS took place during a high-profile event at the White House, attended by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the White House Task Force, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

According to the US Embassy, the system allows all ticket holders to receive priority scheduling for their U.S. visa interviews, ensuring smoother travel arrangements for the global football spectacle.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the initiative as a concrete step toward making the 2026 World Cup the most inclusive in history, thanking U.S. officials for their support.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also emphasized the importance of timely applications, urging fans to take advantage of the priority appointments to ensure they are ready for the tournament kickoff.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature over six million tickets across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Fans requiring a U.S. visa are urged to apply immediately through the FIFA PASS system, while travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries may be eligible for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Black Stars prepare for 2026 World Cup

In the meantime, the Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for their second Kirin Cup match against South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Black Stars of Ghana take on South Korea on November 18, 2025 in their second Kirin Cup match at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Image credit: BlackStars
Source: Twitter

Otto Addo's men, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup but won't play at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, lost 2-0 to Japan in their first game against Japan on November 14.

The Ghanaian team is without several of its key players, such as skipper Jordan Ayew of Leicester City, Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur, and Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey, while Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu have left the Ghana camp due to injury.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, UK-based Ghanaian sports writer, David Manu, has backed the Black Stars to bounce back to winning ways despite Otto Addo's weakened squad.

''I know the team is depleted. No Kudus, Jordan, Partey, and even Semenyo, who got injured in the Japan game. But I hope the Black Stars win this one to bring back the confidence.''

9 qualified African teams for the 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the nine African nations that have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Cape Verde among the continent’s representatives.

These teams will join a historic lineup of global competitors, setting the stage for Africa to make a significant impact at the tournament across North America.

