The Red Devils are reportedly ready to make a January move for the Bournemouth winger

Antoine Semenyo could be lured to Old Trafford with his favoured squad number, currently held by Andre Onana

The 25-year-old has already scored six goals and provided three assists in just 11 matches this season

A Ghanaian pundit has praised Semenyo’s pace, creativity, and potential, calling Manchester United a “huge step” for the winger

Manchester United are reportedly considering a bold move to sign Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are said to be ready to offer the 25-year-old winger his preferred shirt, currently worn by goalkeeper Andre Onana, as part of their efforts to secure his signature.

Onana, meanwhile, is on loan at Trabzonspor until the end of the season, leaving the number potentially available.

Semenyo could wear No. 24 shirt at Man United

According to National World, Semenyo could be handed his iconic No. 24 shirt if he signs for the 20-time Premier League champions, with Onana's future at Old Trafford uncertain.

According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo has been in impressive form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in just 11 Premier League appearances. Such performances have intensified speculation about a mid-season transfer, especially given the player’s reported £65 million release clause at Bournemouth.

The clause was included when Semenyo signed a contract extension over the summer, reportedly with the understanding that a move could be possible if the right club came calling.

Can Man United trigger Semenyo's release clause?

However, questions remain over whether United are willing to meet the release clause midway through the campaign and how Semenyo would fit into Ruben Amorim’s squad, which has recently invested heavily in players like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

While Semenyo has previously expressed a preference for Arsenal, the allure of joining a historic club like Manchester United, combined with the availability of his favored shirt, could be persuasive.

However, Manchester United would need to be prepared to invest a significant sum to secure one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, reflecting Semenyo’s value and impact in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring Semenyo, making the race for his signature highly competitive.

Francis Agyeman on Semenyo’s potential move

Meanwhile, Ghanaian football commentator Francis Agyeman shared his thoughts with YEN.com.gh, praising Semenyo’s qualities:

“For me, I think that Antoine Semenyo is a dynamic winger with pace, creativity, and a keen eye for goal. Moving to Manchester United would be a huge step in his career. It’s a big club, a global stage, and the No. 24 shirt is iconic; it shows the club values him and wants him to succeed. We had Thomas Partey at Arsenal for several years until he left this summer, and so getting someone like Semenyo at a big club such as Manchester United is excellent.”

Arsenal reportedly withdraws interest in Semenyo

