Manchester United have been urged to activate Antoine Semenyo’s release clause in the January transfer window

United face a major squad crisis during AFCON, with three key players all set to leave for international duty

Bournemouth may be forced to consider offers for Semenyo despite his long-term contract, with both Manchester United and Liverpool monitoring the situation

Manchester United may have found an unexpected advantage in the pursuit of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, and it comes in the form of teenage darts sensation Luke Littler.

The reigning world champion has publicly urged United to move quickly and beat rivals Liverpool to Semenyo’s signature, even calling on the club to activate the winger’s £65 million release clause ahead of the January transfer window.

Luke Littler could be United's secret weapon in the transfer market. Photos: Dan Mullan/Dan Istitene.

Semenyo’s decision to follow Littler on social media has only fuelled speculation, with the young star joking that he has now done his part and it’s up to the Red Devils' recruitment team to finish the job.

United’s growing interest in Semenyo comes at a time when manager Ruben Amorim is bracing for a major selection headache.

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are both expected to join their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month, while Noussair Mazraoui will also be required for international duty.

Tournament rules mean clubs must release players two weeks before their opening fixture, meaning the trio could depart around the time United face Wolves in early December.

Although the club is reportedly attempting to delay their release, losing key players during a congested schedule could force United into the transfer market.

Littler addressed the looming AFCON absences in a series of Instagram stories, sharing a montage that began with clips of Amad and Mbeumo celebrating before transitioning to highlights of Semenyo’s goals.

Captioning it “The solution to our AFCON worries?”, Littler added: “Activate the release clause, gonna miss Amad and Mbeumo massively.”

After Semenyo followed him back on Instagram, the teenager posted a screenshot of his notifications, writing:

“Step one. I’ve done my job, now it’s down to you Reds.”

Antoine Semenyo continues to be linked with a January move to Man United. Photo: Jay King.

Reports suggest Semenyo is indeed among United’s shortlisted targets for January, though Liverpool are also monitoring the situation.

Bournemouth, according to The Athletic, have “reluctantly accepted” that they may have to consider offers for the 25-year-old before the window closes.

Semenyo, who signed a new contract last summer running until 2030, is believed to have a release clause set at £65 million, but Bournemouth would require enough time to secure a replacement, meaning any bid would need to be made before a specific internal deadline.

The urgency from Littler, and increasingly from United, stems from the risk of losing Amad and Mbeumo for several crucial matches.

As things stand, the duo will at least miss Premier League fixtures against Newcastle and Wolves, and potentially earlier clashes with Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Should Ivory Coast and Cameroon progress deep into AFCON, United could also be without them for games against Leeds, Burnley, the FA Cup third round and even the Manchester derby against City.

Amorim recently confirmed that the club has opened discussions with the relevant federations in an attempt to retain players longer than the mandated release date.

“We have the rules for when we have to release the players,” he said. “But we are trying to have the players a bit longer. It is not just in our hands. We will see. We will try to arrange something with the federations.”

