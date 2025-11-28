Andoni Iraola is hopeful that Antoine Semenyo will return from injury after aggravating a ligament sprain while on international duty with Ghana

Andoni Iraola remains optimistic that Antoine Semenyo will recover in time for Bournemouth’s Premier League trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been a key force in Bournemouth’s attack this season, producing six goals and three assists in just 11 league appearances.

Antoine Semenyo missed Bournemouth's draw with West Ham last weekend due to an ankle injury.

Semenyo was forced off with an ankle injury during Ghana’s 2-0 loss to Japan in the international break and later withdrew from the squad.

The Ghanaian international also sat out Bournemouth’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham last weekend, but has trained this week in preparation for the trip to Sunderland, per The BBC.

Antoine Semenyo's injury update

Asked on Friday whether Semenyo would be available, Iraola responded via Metro Sports:

"I hope so. We still have to train today but he’s been doing modified training with the team in previous days, so if everything goes well today also I think he’s going to be available tomorrow, yes."

Iraola also revealed that Ryan Christie will be sidelined ‘for some time’ due to a knee injury.

‘I think we’ve had the bad news of Ryan Christie, Ryan got injured also with the national team, same as Ben [Gannon-Doak], when they played the first game against Greece, but he played with some pain in the second game, he also played with some pain against West Ham for us,’ Iraola said.

"But we did an MRI after the game because he was not feeling comfortable and he has a sprain in the knee and he will be out for some time I think."

Antoine Semenyo fitness concern emerges ahead of Sunderland vs Bournemouth

Semenyo's start to the new campaign has caught the eye of several top clubs, including the current champions.

