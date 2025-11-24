Ghana’s football community has been left heartbroken following the tragic passing of a promising young defender.

Ignatius Bossompem died after suffering a head collision during a Division Two League match in the Western Region.

Ignatius Bossompem: Young Ghanaian Footballer dies after tragic head collision during match

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened in a fiercely contested Week 2 fixture of the 2025/26 Western Regional Division Two League between Young Madrid FC and Samreboi-based Naajo Royals FC.

What started as a routine match turned tragic when Bossompem was involved in a mid-air clash that sent him crashing to the ground.

The stadium erupted into panic as players, officials and fans scrambled to grasp the seriousness of the situation.

Medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to the injured defender before he was transported urgently to Samartex Hospital.

Despite swift intervention and emergency treatment, he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The death of Ignatius Bossompem has cast a heavy shadow over the regional football fraternity, with tributes pouring in for the talented youngster whose budding career was just beginning to take shape.

League authorities are now expected to review the circumstances of the incident as the football community struggles to come to terms with the devastating loss.

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex have voiced deep sorrow following the tragic death of Ignatius Bossompem.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the club offered its heartfelt condolences to Young Madrid FC, the player’s teammates, and his grieving family.

The club described the news as one of “profound grief” and affirmed its solidarity with Young Madrid FC during this difficult time.

Samartex also extended its sympathies to Bossompem’s immediate family, praying for strength and comfort as they endure the heartbreaking loss of their son.

Bossompem's death comes just barely three days after a rising Ghanaian football talent, Theophilus Yaw Boakye of Royals FC in Atebubu, passed away after a short period of illness, leaving the local football community in shock.

The young midfielder, who played in the Ghanaian Second Division, had been widely regarded by his club as one of their brightest prospects, earning praise for his technical ability, discipline, and consistency on the pitch.

His unexpected death has created a deep sense of loss within the team and among fans who followed his progress closely.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association confirmed his passing on November 20, 2025, releasing a heartfelt tribute that highlighted his professionalism and the positive influence he had on teammates and coaches. They described him as a promising player whose career showed clear signs of future success.

PAC Academy's Stephen Appiah's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Stephen Appiah, General Manager of Ghanaian Division One League side, PAC Academy.

The football community in Ghana was deeply shaken by the heartbreaking news, prompting an outpouring of emotional tributes from across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh