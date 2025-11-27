The Ghanaian sports media has lost two of its most respected football historians within just four years

Thomas Yeboah Freeman pioneered the iconic “Today in Sports History” series that captured the nation’s attention

George Mahama, aka Alan Green, continued Freeman’s legacy, only to pass away suddenly in 2025

Colleagues and fans mourn the loss of journalists who preserved Ghana’s rich sporting heritage with unmatched passion

Ghana’s football community is in mourning after losing two of its most respected sports historians and researchers within a span of four years.

These men were custodians of Ghana’s rich sporting history, leaving legacies that shaped how football is remembered and celebrated in the country.

The first loss came on February 21, 2021, with the passing of Thomas Yeboah Freeman. Freeman carved a unique niche for himself as one of Ghana’s most reliable, data-driven sports journalists.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and dedication to accuracy, he worked with several notable radio stations, including the now-defunct Metro FM in Kumasi-Ejisu, Asempa FM, and Hot FM.

Freeman is widely credited with starting the iconic “Today in Sports History” segment, which captured the hearts of football fans nationwide by chronicling memorable moments in sports history.

After Freeman’s passing, the torch was carried on by George Mahama, popularly known as Alan Green, who continued the “Today in Sports History” series. Like Freeman, Mahama became a respected figure in Ghanaian sports journalism, working with top media houses such as Fox FM in Kumasi and Happy FM in Accra.

His passion for preserving Ghana’s sporting heritage made him a household name among football enthusiasts.

Tragically, on November 27, 2025, the nation received the sad news of Mahama’s death, just a day after he posted another installment of his beloved “Today in Sports History” segment.

Nana Adu reflects on the legacy of Freeman and Mahama

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, sports journalist Nana Adu of Accra-based Hot FM and Max TV shared heartfelt reflections on the contributions of both Freeman and Alan Green.

“I had the privilege of working closely with Thomas Yeboah Freeman at Metro FM, and I can tell you without hesitation that he was one of the most meticulous and passionate journalists I’ve ever met. Every story, every segment, every piece of data he shared was backed by hours of research and a deep love for Ghanaian football.''

Nana Adu continued:

''His ‘Today in Sports History’ series was a lesson for the entire country in remembering our sporting greatness. When Thomas passed, it felt like we had lost a guardian of our football memory. And now, with the untimely death of George Mahama, Alan Green, who carried that torch with the same dedication and zeal, it’s almost unimaginable.''

Through their work, both Freeman and Mahama ensured that Ghanaian football history will never be forgotten, and their names will forever remain etched in the annals of the country’s sporting story.

