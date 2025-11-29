Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Fans have reacted to Lionel Messi’s Fort Lauderdale mansion, which features 170 feet of waterfront, two private docks, and more
  • The lavish residence is located just 5 miles from Inter Miami’s stadium, and Messi enjoys unmatched convenience for training and matches
  • The 10,500-square-foot estate includes 8 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a three-car garage, and high-end interior finishes

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, made headlines around the world in 2023 when he joined Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer.

Alongside the excitement of seeing Messi grace American pitches, fans and media have been curious about where the superstar chose to settle in the United States.

Inside Messi’s $10.75 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale, where the football superstar enjoys a pool, spa, private docks, and 8 bedrooms. Image credit: Alexander Tamargo, Jeff Dean
Source: Getty Images

Contrary to rumors of a Hollywood mansion, Lionel Messi opted for luxury and privacy in South Florida, specifically Fort Lauderdale and Miami, rather than Los Angeles.

Lionel Messi’s Fort Lauderdale fortress

According to The Real Deal, in September 2023, Lionel Messi purchased a lavish waterfront mansion at 91 Compass Lane in Bay Colony, one of Fort Lauderdale’s most exclusive gated communities.

A look at Lionel Messi's lavish mansion in Fort Lauderdale. Image credit: Nikki Higgins
Source: Twitter

The estate, reportedly costing around $10.75 million, spans approximately 10,500 square feet and features 8 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and a three-car garage.

As described by The Real Deal, the residence is designed with comfort and luxury in mind. The mansion also boasts a private pool, spa/gym area, Italian-style kitchen, and a 1,600-square-foot primary suite.

One of the estate’s standout features is its 170 feet of waterfront frontage with two private docks, providing Messi and his family with both privacy and access to Florida’s waterways.

Located roughly 5 miles from DRV PNK Stadium, home to Inter Miami, the mansion allows Messi to commute to training and matches in just 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Real estate analysts believe this Fort Lauderdale property serves as his primary U.S. residence, offering a perfect balance of convenience, seclusion, and family-friendly amenities.

Take a peek at Lionel Messi's mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

Lionel Messi's Miami properties

In addition to his Fort Lauderdale mansion, Messi owns luxury condominium properties in Miami, according to The Top Players. Notably, he has a unit in the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, famous for its unique car elevator that allows residents to park directly next to their apartments.

These condos provide him with flexibility, whether for short-term stays, investment purposes, or proximity to Miami’s vibrant lifestyle.

Fans reactions to Messi's mansion

@Timo28: ''At least its inhabitants are billionaires who have no problem buying another luxury apartment somewhere else.... nothing to regret.''
@Majjed: “Wow, Messi’s Fort Lauderdale mansion is incredible. That waterfront view is next level.
@TheGurup: “Being so close to the stadium is a smart move. Messi really knows how to balance work and comfort.”
@OgaMun: “The pool and private dock are amazing. This is the lifestyle every footballer dreams of.”

Messi sets new MLS record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi has once again cemented his legendary status in Major League Soccer.

This fresh milestone happened after his extraordinary performance that propelled Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, securing their spot in the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, November 23.

