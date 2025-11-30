Moises Caicedo was sent off during Chelsea’s highly anticipated Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday, November 30

The Ecuadorian midfielder initially received a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor, but the decision was upgraded to a red after his challenge on Mikel Merino.

The Premier League has released an official explanation detailing why Caicedo was dismissed in the heated encounter at Stamford Bridge

Moises Caicedo’s afternoon ended in frustration after a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino earned him a red card in Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The moment arrived just before the interval when the midfielder lunged in with his studs showing, catching the Spaniard around the ankle.

Moises Caicedo's Red Card vs Arsenal: Premier League Breaks Silence.

Anthony Taylor initially produced a yellow card, but the decision quickly sparked debate across social media as replays exposed the severity of the contact.

VAR soon intervened and advised the referee to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

The new angle left little room for doubt. Caicedo’s forceful challenge endangered his opponent, and after a brief check, Taylor returned to upgrade the booking.

The Ecuadorian was dismissed, leaving Chelsea with a demanding task against the current pacesetters in the league.

Premier League explains Caicedo's red card

The Premier League later issued a statement on X to explain the call.

"After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of yellow card to Caicedo and issued a red card for serious foul play. Referee announcement: “After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is a red card.”

Supporters watching from around the world reacted almost instantly as the footage circulated online.

Many felt the punishment was deserved given the danger involved in the tackle. Others criticised the midfielder for attempting to appear injured after catching Merino.

@oldtraffordonly wrote:

"He made a horrible tackle and pretended to be the affected person lol what a Chelsea mentality."

@MaaduOfficial shared:

"That challenge was definitely a moment of madness. A red card before the half in a derby is a massive mental challenge. Chelsea needs a miracle to hold on now!"

@TheNeozion observed:

"Let's be honest, Maresca's boys are very indiscipline in big games. Too many red cards this season, most of them unnecessary."

@David11672144 said:

"Careless tackle."

@OGosaks reflected:

"That is what happens when you're talked up by the media. It was a horrible play that could have sent Merino out for months. Deserved!"

Chelsea’s red card record this season

Although this was Caicedo’s first career dismissal, it added to a growing list of discipline concerns for the London side.

Moises Caicedo's Red Card vs Arsenal: Premier League Breaks Silence.

According to Opta, he is the seventh Chelsea player to be sent off against Arsenal in the Premier League and the first since David Luiz in September 2017, highlighting a recurring issue that continues to affect the team in crucial matches.

