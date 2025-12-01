Cristiano Ronaldo’s pre-match routines have long intrigued football fans, but one habit in particular keeps sparking curiosity: rinsing his mouth with water before kickoff

The Al-Nassr captain has been seen doing this multiple times, prompting questions about its purpose and impact

Sports scientists have finally broken it down, revealing the science behind this seemingly simple yet highly effective technique

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been known for unusual training habits, and one of his most curious routines has finally been explained.

The sight of him taking water, swirling it briefly, then spitting it out has puzzled fans for years.

Now, sports scientists have given a detailed reason behind the technique, revealing that it is far from superstition.

Ronaldo’s approach is rooted in a method that helps athletes sharpen their senses before exerting maximum effort.

Experts say that a simple mouth rinse can activate neurological pathways linked to energy and motivation.

When water or a carbohydrate-based fluid touches specific receptors on the tongue, signals travel to the brain’s reward system.

This reaction creates a brief surge of alertness without the person needing to swallow anything.

The science behind Ronaldo’s water ritual

Researchers often call this process a carb rinse. It is commonly used in high-demand sports where players need early bursts of energy.

The technique can enhance focus, minimise fatigue and increase power during the opening stages of games.

Footballers benefit from this boost because it allows them to start at full throttle without risking discomfort.

An Instagram page, 45performancepro, broke down the concept in a post that caught the attention of many supporters. The page wrote:

"Have you ever noticed that Cristiano Ronaldo and other athletes don’t drink water during the game?

"They just wet their mouths and spit it out. There’s a scientific explanation for that.

"They use ‘carbohydrate mouth rinse’: a rinse with carbohydrates that activates receptors in the mouth and 'tricks' the brain, reducing fatigue and giving a feeling of energy - without needing to swallow.

"Why? Drinking during intense exercise can cause stomach discomfort. Therefore, heavy hydration happens before the game and during breaks, not in the middle of the action."

This method fits perfectly into Ronaldo’s famously disciplined lifestyle. Every choice he makes is scrutinised and backed by research, contributing to his longevity at the top level.

Ronaldo still chasing glory at 40

Even at 40, the Portuguese icon continues to deliver moments that defy age.

On November 23, he stunned supporters with a spectacular bicycle kick that helped Al Nassr secure a 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Transfermarkt, that strike took his tally to 11 goals in 12 matches this season.

Despite maintaining elite standards, Ronaldo admits he is nearing the end of his remarkable journey. He recently said, as cited by Goal:

"I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quickly. I feel very good in this moment.

"I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

